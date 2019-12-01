medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Newborns Face Risks When Born to Women With the Flu, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 12, 2019 at 7:21 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pregnant women with flu were more likely to experience complications; these influenza complications cause potential risks to infants, revealed study published in Birth Defects Research.
Newborns Face Risks When Born to Women With the Flu, Says Study
Newborns Face Risks When Born to Women With the Flu, Says Study

The study included 490 pregnant women with influenza, 1451 women without influenza with pregnancies in the same year, and 1446 pregnant women without influenza with prior year pregnancies. Women with 2009 H1N1 influenza admitted to an intensive care unit were more likely to deliver preterm infants, low birth weight infants, and infants with low Apgar scores than women in the other groups.

Women with influenza who were not hospitalized, as well as hospitalized women not admitted to the intensive care unit, did not have significantly elevated risks for adverse infant outcomes. "The message of this work is particularly timely in the midst of the current influenza season.

Our study found that severely ill women with 2009 H1N1 influenza during pregnancy were more likely to have adverse birth outcomes--such as their baby being born preterm or of low birth weight--than women without influenza," said senior author Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, of the University of Florida.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Quiz on Flu

Influenza (or rather, the flu) is a cold weather infectious condition that affects the young and old alike. Though most reported cases are mild, the flu can sometimes cause severe and life-threatening complications in both children and adults, ...

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Are you pregnant? Use Medindia's simple and useful calculator to find out whether you are pregnant or not.

Existing Guidelines To Treat Seasonal Influenza Updated: Study

New changes to the guidelines will help the doctors serve people with seasonal influenza better.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

More News on:

Nervous Tic 

What's New on Medindia

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive