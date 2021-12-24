New Zealand's Ministry of Health Warns of Radioactive Material in Health Products Sold Online

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand recommended that consumers exert caution when purchasing health products sold online. Overseas regulators reported radioactive material in a number of pendants, jewellery items, sleep masks and bracelets, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

‘To date, the World Health Organization has not linked wireless technologies to any adverse health effects.’

"While those claims are unproven, the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment has found that the products emit potentially harmful radiation," it added.



The Ministry of Health strongly asked people to go to reliable, science-based sources for information, saying if claims made about a product sound far-fetched, consumers would be wise to be sceptical.



The products are claimed to offer protection against radiation and microwaves from phones, computers, and TV screens, as well as 5G, it said.