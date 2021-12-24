About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Zealand's Ministry of Health Warns of Radioactive Material in Health Products Sold Online

by Colleen Fleiss on December 24, 2021 at 7:14 PM
Font : A-A+

New Zealand's Ministry of Health Warns of Radioactive Material in Health Products Sold Online

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand recommended that consumers exert caution when purchasing health products sold online.

Overseas regulators reported radioactive material in a number of pendants, jewellery items, sleep masks and bracelets, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

Advertisement


The products are claimed to offer protection against radiation and microwaves from phones, computers, and TV screens, as well as 5G, it said.

"While those claims are unproven, the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment has found that the products emit potentially harmful radiation," it added.

The Ministry of Health strongly asked people to go to reliable, science-based sources for information, saying if claims made about a product sound far-fetched, consumers would be wise to be sceptical.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Campaign Against Plastic Use

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
Gum Disease Boosts the Risk of Mental Health Problems
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India 

Recommended Reading
Scientists Analyse Foods for Radioactive Substances
Scientists Analyse Foods for Radioactive Substances
Natural radionuclides can occur in different concentrations and combinations in rock and minerals, ....
Acute Radiation Syndrome
Acute Radiation Syndrome
Acute radiation syndrome occurs when a person is exposed to a high dose of external penetrating ......
Radiation Hazards
Radiation Hazards
Ionizing radiation can damage living tissue in the human body. It strips away electrons from atoms ....
Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link
Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link
Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what ......
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close