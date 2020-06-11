New York City Experiencing Second Rise in COVID-19: GlobalData

COVID-19 cases are significantly increased in New York City for the first time since mid-June, prompting fears of a resurgence of the disease in the area in the last two weeks, reports GlobalData.



Topias Lemetyinen, the Managing Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments: "Life had just begun to return to its pre-pandemic standard in New York City, but the increasing case numbers have raised fears of a second major shutdown in the city."

‘There has been an average of over 1,300 daily new COVID-19 cases for the last 13 days in a row in New York City, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. ’





Lemetyinen adds: "The trend seen in New York City is not isolated, with many states across the US reporting record highs in daily COVID-19 cases. Inconsistent responses and insufficient longevity of protective measures are the primary reasons leading to the new rise in cases seen across the US, which, to date, has seen more than eight million cases and more than 220,000 deaths.



Source: GlobalData As the city has begun to reopen, cases leave those isolated communities and create the potential for widespread infection throughout the city.Lemetyinen adds: "The trend seen in New York City is not isolated, with many states across the US reporting record highs in daily COVID-19 cases. Inconsistent responses and insufficient longevity of protective measures are the primary reasons leading to the new rise in cases seen across the US, which, to date, has seen more than eight million cases and more than 220,000 deaths.Source: GlobalData

New York City has been quick in identifying the predominant areas and populations contributing to the rise in cases. Several religious communities have exhibited limited adherence to the city's preventive measures early on, and these communities have seen a significant spread of the disease.