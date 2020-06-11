by Iswarya on  November 6, 2020 at 11:13 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New York City Experiencing Second Rise in COVID-19: GlobalData
COVID-19 cases are significantly increased in New York City for the first time since mid-June, prompting fears of a resurgence of the disease in the area in the last two weeks, reports GlobalData.

Topias Lemetyinen, the Managing Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments: "Life had just begun to return to its pre-pandemic standard in New York City, but the increasing case numbers have raised fears of a second major shutdown in the city."

New York City has been quick in identifying the predominant areas and populations contributing to the rise in cases. Several religious communities have exhibited limited adherence to the city's preventive measures early on, and these communities have seen a significant spread of the disease.


As the city has begun to reopen, cases leave those isolated communities and create the potential for widespread infection throughout the city.

Lemetyinen adds: "The trend seen in New York City is not isolated, with many states across the US reporting record highs in daily COVID-19 cases. Inconsistent responses and insufficient longevity of protective measures are the primary reasons leading to the new rise in cases seen across the US, which, to date, has seen more than eight million cases and more than 220,000 deaths.

Source: GlobalData

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Eye's Cornea Helps Resist Infection from Coronavirus
Eye's cornea can resist the infection from the novel coronavirus, said researchers. The SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, does not appear to replicate in the human cornea.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in US: Single Day Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000
In 24 hours, the United States has recorded 100,000 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record for the first time since the onset of COVID-19 in the country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)