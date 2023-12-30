About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Year's Resolutions: It's Not About Diets, But Sustainable Changes!

by Karishma Abhishek on Dec 30 2023 11:59 PM

New Year
Instead of attempting a fad diet for your New Year's resolution, a WVU expert recommends adopting lasting healthy habits like keeping a food journal, as studies reveal restrictive diets often fail (1 Trusted Source
Family Nutrition Program (FNP)

Go to source).

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year
Brand-Food Rules for the New Year
With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, here’s a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.
West Virginia University expert suggests making a few small changes to your nutrition and physical activity are more sustainable and have a larger impact on your health in the long term.

Beyond Fads to Effective New Year Habits

Gina Wood with the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program offers tips on making lifestyle changes that will last.

Advertisement

Quotes:

“Diets typically ask people to make drastic changes. They are either asking you to cut out an entire food group or drastically reduce your calorie intake. They are asking too much of people. The chances of that working are pretty slim”.

“Every food group has its role. The more of those things you cut out, the less nutritious your diet is going to be. It is difficult to maintain health without a full array of nutritious foods. Variety is the key”.

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018
Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018
New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple and easy ways of losing and maintaining a healthy body weight.
“The first thing to think about is what kind of changes you want to make. Some people aren’t even aware of what their habits are. Maybe start with a food or physical activity journal. Look at what you are doing every day and where you can start making a change”.

“Pick something small. If you notice you are only eating vegetables twice a week, start by adding another serving once or twice a week. Do something small that is realistic, because once you have one small success, you’re going to be able to build on that”.

Advertisement
Low-fat New Year Recipes
Low-fat New Year Recipes
Do you want to enjoy a low fat New Year feast? Here are few recipes to help you eat smart from the break of the year.
“People who are successful in terms of weight loss and improving lifestyle, it’s not the drastic changes — it’s the small changes you can maintain over time. Consistency leads to success. It’s about progress, not perfection”.

“Check out MyPlate.gov. It has all sorts of information about the number of servings and quantities of food groups you need. It has recipes, handouts and games, and tons of nutrition information.” — Gina Wood, specialist and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program coordinator, WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program

Advertisement
Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year
Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year
Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.
Reference:
  1. Family Nutrition Program (FNP) - (https://extension.wvu.edu/food-health/nutrition/fnp)


Source-Newswise


Latest Lifestyle and Wellness News
View All
Advertisement