New Year’s Resolutions: How to Make Them and Stick to Them

Setting New Year's resolutions can be a frustrating proposition. It's disheartening to look back at old resolutions to see they've failed to take hold yet again or to struggle to create a new, exciting idea for self-improvement.

Countless studies have been done on resolutions, and the bottom line is that while most people make them, very few keep them for more than few months, if not weeks.



"However, for many, when we think of New Year's resolutions, failure comes to mind. Changing one's behavior is never easy, and the key to success is small steps."



She said her best advice is to select one resolution for the New Year and use the following tips to achieve it in 2020.



Make sure your resolution is S.M.A.R.T. - Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely. For example, don't resolve to exercise. That's too vague. Rather, resolve to run two miles per day or attend one yoga class per week.

Use technology, such as websites, apps, and online programs, to help you meet your goals. If you want to learn a new language, for example, there are many web-based learning apps and programs that can help you meet your goal; some are even free.

Lean on supportive networks to hold you accountable, be it a friend, an online group, or a professional counselor. Choose someone that will provide constructive feedback and the needed mental energy to help you achieve your goals.

Accept yourself. Understand that no one is perfect, and neither is there a perfect resolution. If you fail, learn from that experience. If you accept that habits cannot change overnight, it will be much easier to get back on track if you do hit roadblocks.

Celebrate small successes throughout the year. If your resolution is to save $1,000 for travel, but halfway through the year, your savings are spent on unexpected car repairs, you have still met your goal. Allow time to revise outcomes as the year progresses and celebrate those successes when they come along.



