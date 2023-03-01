New Year 2023 Celebrations: Air and Noise Pollution Levels Shot Up in Kolkata

Air and noise pollution in Kolkata hit worst levels during the New Year's Eve Weekend.
Senior citizens in Kolkata as well as environmentalists believe that air and noise pollution might hit the worst levels during the New Year's weekend as people ring in the New Year.
Stop Air and Noise Pollution during New Year's EveA group of senior citizens in the city, through an organization named SabujManch (A platform for green initiatives), had already sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to direct officials to take necessary steps to stop the menace of burning of high-decibel sound crackers that has become rampant on New Year's Eve for the past few years.
‘Kolkata welcomed 2023 with a bang as firecrackers burst during the New Year's Eve (NYE) celebrations caused air and noise pollution levels to shoot up.’
The letter also alleged that barring a couple of exceptions, the state administration had not done enough to implement court- directed norms to keep the decibel level within permissible limits on such days of festivity, which in turn causes tremendous problems for senior citizens as well as people with chronic heart or nerve diseases.
Reputed environmentalist and green technologist, Somendra Mohan Ghosh, who has been fighting a long battle for year on the issue of air and sound pollution in the city, told IANS that besides this nuisance of crackers, some added pains are being witnessed during the last few years that is not only restricted on the occasion of the New Year's Eve but throughout the year-end starting from Christmas Eve.
Another cause of worry for environmentalists is the expected huge footfall at Alipore Zoological Garden this weekend.
"On the occasion of Christmas, we witnessed the level of deterioration in sound and air pollution levels within the zoo premises thus causing immense inconvenience for the animals housed there. So, taking a lesson from that, the zoo authorities should adopt appropriate measures to keep the pollution rates under control as far as possible," Ghosh added.
"The first is rooftop parties in different multi-storied buildings using DJs and soundboxes during this time of the year, which continues till late night and sometimes till early morning, making the lives of the nearby residents miserable.
Source: IANS
