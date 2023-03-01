About Careers MedBlog Contact us
New Year 2023 Celebrations: Air and Noise Pollution Levels Shot Up in Kolkata

by Adeline Dorcas on January 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM
Air and noise pollution in Kolkata hit worst levels during the New Year's Eve Weekend.

Senior citizens in Kolkata as well as environmentalists believe that air and noise pollution might hit the worst levels during the New Year's weekend as people ring in the New Year.

Stop Air and Noise Pollution during New Year's Eve

A group of senior citizens in the city, through an organization named SabujManch (A platform for green initiatives), had already sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to direct officials to take necessary steps to stop the menace of burning of high-decibel sound crackers that has become rampant on New Year's Eve for the past few years.

Air Pollution

Air Pollution


Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
Advertisement


The letter also alleged that barring a couple of exceptions, the state administration had not done enough to implement court- directed norms to keep the decibel level within permissible limits on such days of festivity, which in turn causes tremendous problems for senior citizens as well as people with chronic heart or nerve diseases.

Reputed environmentalist and green technologist, Somendra Mohan Ghosh, who has been fighting a long battle for year on the issue of air and sound pollution in the city, told IANS that besides this nuisance of crackers, some added pains are being witnessed during the last few years that is not only restricted on the occasion of the New Year's Eve but throughout the year-end starting from Christmas Eve.

What Causes Air and Noise Pollution Levels to Spike in Kolkata

"The first is rooftop parties in different multi-storied buildings using DJs and soundboxes during this time of the year, which continues till late night and sometimes till early morning, making the lives of the nearby residents miserable.
Top 10 Air Purifying Plants

Top 10 Air Purifying Plants


House plants are natural air purifiers. They purify airborne toxins like benzene, formaldehyde, ammonia and other chemicals. Air purifying plants are easy to grow.
Advertisement

"Secondly, throughout the year-end week starting from Christmas Eve, different clubs and associations hold open-air music concerts that continue till midnight and at times even after that. No decibel limit norm applicable after 10 p.m. is followed by the organizers of such events. Unfortunately, the police administration turns a blind eye to such menaces," Ghosh claimed.

Another cause of worry for environmentalists is the expected huge footfall at Alipore Zoological Garden this weekend.

"On the occasion of Christmas, we witnessed the level of deterioration in sound and air pollution levels within the zoo premises thus causing immense inconvenience for the animals housed there. So, taking a lesson from that, the zoo authorities should adopt appropriate measures to keep the pollution rates under control as far as possible," Ghosh added.

Source: IANS
Living Near Noise Pollution Linked to Higher Heart Attack Risk

Living Near Noise Pollution Linked to Higher Heart Attack Risk


Individuals experiencing increased noise levels from cars, trains, or planes were more likely to suffer a heart attack than individuals living in quieter areas.
Advertisement
Air and Noise Pollution Up Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Air and Noise Pollution Up Cardiovascular Disease Risk


Air pollution and noise pollution may boost a person's risk of developing heart disease, say German researchers.
Advertisement

