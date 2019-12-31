As the New Year is nearing, everybody is busy with their resolution ideas; here we have presented tremendous and simple tips for a healthy and active lifestyle.

New Year 2020: Resolution Ideas for Healthy Living

‘This New Year 2020, take time to practice things that lead to a healthy and active lifestyle.’

2.Keep an eye on your water intake: About 70 percent or two-thirds of our body weight is made up of water. Drinking enough water keeps your body healthy. Every organ in your body needs water to function effectively. Men need to drink 3.7 liters and women 2.7 liters each day.



3.Load your grocery list with healthy foods: WHO recommendations on healthy eating are as follows

 Eat five portions of fruits and vegetables per day

 Keep sodium intake to less than 5g per day

 Refrain from junk and unhealthy foods

 Limit intake of free sugars to less than 10% of total energy intake

 Reduce the amount of total fat intake to less than 30% of total energy intake



4.Get enough sleep: To stay in good health, getting enough and quality sleep is important for people of all ages. Lack of sleep increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, coronary heart disease, poor mental health, or even premature death.



5.Stay calm and relaxed: Daily stress can have a negative effect on both physical and mental health. Practice yoga and meditation to stay calm in every situation, decrease nervousness and mood fluctuations.



We Wish You All a Happy and Healthy New Year 2020



A healthy body leads to a happy frame of mind, which results in mental well-being. Exercise in any form walking, jogging, aerobics, to name a few, is a stress buster. It has a catabolic effect on the body, which further results in contractile proteins being consumed within the muscles to release energy.