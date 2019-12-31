medindia

New Year 2020: Resolution Ideas for Healthy Living

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 31, 2019 at 1:44 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

As the New Year is nearing, everybody is busy with their resolution ideas; here we have presented tremendous and simple tips for a healthy and active lifestyle.
New Year 2020: Resolution Ideas for Healthy Living
New Year 2020: Resolution Ideas for Healthy Living

1.Practice regular exercise: A healthy body leads to a happy frame of mind, which results in mental well-being. Exercise in any form walking, jogging, aerobics, to name a few, is a stress buster. It has a catabolic effect on the body, which further results in contractile proteins being consumed within the muscles to release energy.

Show Full Article


2.Keep an eye on your water intake: About 70 percent or two-thirds of our body weight is made up of water. Drinking enough water keeps your body healthy. Every organ in your body needs water to function effectively. Men need to drink 3.7 liters and women 2.7 liters each day.

3.Load your grocery list with healthy foods: WHO recommendations on healthy eating are as follows
 Eat five portions of fruits and vegetables per day
 Keep sodium intake to less than 5g per day
 Refrain from junk and unhealthy foods
 Limit intake of free sugars to less than 10% of total energy intake
 Reduce the amount of total fat intake to less than 30% of total energy intake

4.Get enough sleep: To stay in good health, getting enough and quality sleep is important for people of all ages. Lack of sleep increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, coronary heart disease, poor mental health, or even premature death.

5.Stay calm and relaxed: Daily stress can have a negative effect on both physical and mental health. Practice yoga and meditation to stay calm in every situation, decrease nervousness and mood fluctuations.

We Wish You All a Happy and Healthy New Year 2020

References:
 https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/healthy-diet
 https://www.cdc.gov/features/sleep/index.html

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Tips to Help you Stick with your New Year Resolutions

Houston Methodist coach has provided few simple tips to help people follow their new year resolutions and achieve their goals.

Lifestyle and Healthy Eating Habits

Healthy eating is all about making positive choices, focusing on foods which provide necessary nutrients to maintain good health, prevent deficiency diseases and chronic diet-related disorders.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Quiz on Health Benefits of Yoga

Yoga, the ancient spiritual science of India, is being practiced by innumerable people throughout the world. Why is it so popular? Can it cure cancer? Does it help with mental illness? Get the answers through this quiz. ...

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Healthy Resolutions for New Year 2018

New Year resolutions are usually not complete without losing weight on the list. Here are simple and easy ways of losing and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, its all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on

More News on:

Healthy LivingYour Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being HealthyHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliTips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New YearHealthy Resolutions for New Year 2018
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive