medindia

New WHO HIV Testing Recommendations

by Hannah Joy on  November 28, 2019 at 5:33 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New HIV testing recommendations have been issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) to help countries reach the 8.1 million people living with HIV who are yet to be diagnosed and who are unable to obtain lifesaving treatment.
New WHO HIV Testing Recommendations
New WHO HIV Testing Recommendations

  1. WHO is encouraging all countries to adopt a standard HIV testing strategy which uses three consecutive reactive tests to provide an HIV positive diagnosis. Previously, most high burden countries were using two consecutive tests. The new approach can help countries achieve maximum accuracy in HIV testing.
  2. WHO recommends countries use HIV self-testing as a gateway to diagnosis based on new evidence that people who are at higher HIV risk and not testing in clinical settings are more likely to be tested if they can access HIV self-tests.


    3. Show Full Article


  3. WHO also recommends social network-based HIV testing to reach key populations, who are at high risk but have less access to services. These include MSM, people who inject drugs, CSW, transgender population and people in prisons. These "key populations" and their partners account for over 50% of new HIV infections. For example, when testing 99 contacts from social networks of 143 HIV-positive people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 48% tested positive for HIV.
  4. The use of peer-led, innovative digital communications such as short messages and videos can build demand- and increase uptake of HIV testing. Evidence from Viet Nam shows that online outreach workers counselled around 6 500 people from at-risk key population groups, of which 80% were referred to HIV testing and 95% took the tests. The majority (75%) of people who received counselling had never been in contact before with peer or outreach services for HIV.
  5. WHO recommends focused community efforts to deliver rapid testing through lay providers for relevant countries in the European, South-East Asian, Western Pacific and Eastern Mediterranean regions where longstanding laboratory-based method called "western blotting" is still in use. Evidence from Kyrgyzstan shows that HIV diagnosis which took 4-6 weeks with the "western blotting" method now takes only 1-2 weeks and is much more affordable resulting from policy change.
  6. Using HIV/syphilis dual rapid tests in antenatal care as the first HIV test can help countries eliminate mother-to-child transmission of both infections. More integrated approaches for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B testing is also encouraged.


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

Antiretroviral Therapy for HIV Treatment

Antiretroviral therapy for HIV treatment helps to restore the functions of the immune system and prolongs the lifespan of the patient

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDSAIDS/HIVAIDS/HIV - EpidemiologyAIDS/HIV - Clinical FeaturesAIDS/HIV - Health EducationAIDS/HIV - Prevention And TransmissionAIDS / HIV - TreatmentAIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and FaqsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeHIV Symptom

What's New on Medindia

Cardiac Stem Cells can Repair Injured Heart

Breast Milk Helps Prevent Heart Disease in Premature Babies

Back Sprain / Strain
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

News Category

News Archive