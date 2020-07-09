by Colleen Fleiss on  September 7, 2020 at 1:21 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Weight Loss Program Helps Those With Highest Obesity Risk
A tailored obesity intervention program helped low-income Louisiana patients lost much more weight than counterparts receiving usual care, stated study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

"It's hard to lose weight for anyone. Adding any obstacle to treatment, especially poverty, makes that task much more difficult. We wanted to remove as many barriers as possible so we brought an effective program to people where they are, in the primary care clinics where they're comfortable, and it works," said Peter Katzmarzyk, Ph.D., Associate Executive Director of Population and Public Health Sciences at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Empowering Better Health

Several studies conducted among obese people failed to achieve meaningful weight loss through lifestyle, diet, or exercise. But the results from the Promoting Successful Weight Loss in Primary Care in Louisiana (PROPEL) study had revealed the importance of making the obesity program as convenient for the patient as possible.


Eight hundred three patients from 18 primary care clinics in rural and urban parts of the state were enrolled in the PROPEL study for two years. The patients were divided into the following two groups:

1st Group: In the "intensive lifestyle intervention," 452 patients participated. For six months, they had weekly in-person or phone sessions with a health coach. The coaches helped people with their portion sizes and identified diet foods such as fruits, soups, and frozen entrees. The coaches also worked with patients on coping with mental stress and increasing their fitness levels through exercise regimen. The participants were given electronic scales to note their weight every day. For the remaining 18 months, the participants had monthly in-person or phone sessions.

2nd Group: The other 351 patients were enrolled in "usual care". They were provided with routine primary care services, three newsletters per year with articles on healthy living such as the importance of exercise, tips for a sound sleep, household management and family coping skills during this pandemic, and how to quit smoking.

Study Results

Out of the two groups, people enrolled in the lifestyle group lost 5 percent of their body weight, compared to 0.5 percent in the usual care group. The study finding has critical health implications in the global effort to slow the obesity pandemic.

"The significance of this study cannot be overstated. Obesity has been linked to at least 13 deadly cancers and lies at the root of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and stroke. People with obesity who contract COVID-19 are at much greater risk for serious illness or death," Dr. Kirwan said. "A weight loss of 3 percent to 5 percent can generate significant health benefits." Tips for effective weight loss

- Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

- Never skip any meal, particularly breakfast. Skipping meals backfires and leads to overeating. - Don't binge. Never stay hungry for more than 4-5 hours as this too can lead to binging.

- Drink plenty of water all through the day.

- Eat water - laden fruits such as water melons and oranges to keep you satiated.

- Make sure you sleep well.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
READ MORE
Quiz on Body Mass Index (BMI)
Excessive weight could cause numerous health problems like heart disease, osteoarthritis etc. Though most of us depend on taking our weight on a scale to assess if we are overweight. A better method, however, is to measure the body mass index ...
READ MORE
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryDiet PillsObesityThe Cabbage DietZone DietMediterranean DietBulimia NervosaThe Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsBody Mass Index