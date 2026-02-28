New Webinar Trains Healthcare Staff on POCSO, POSH

Can legal training help healthcare staff identify abuse and better protect women and children in hospitals?

Legal Awareness Session Held Under NALSA ASHA Project, Supports ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ Campaign

Experts Outline Child Marriage, POCSO and POSH Laws for Healthcare Staff

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 - (https://www.indiacode.nic.in/bitstream/123456789/2079/1/AA2012-32.pdf)

was organized by Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital toon their role in identifying and responding to cases involvingDr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare, said the initiative reflected the institution’s broader responsibility beyond clinical care. “As a hospital, our responsibility is not limited to treating patients. We must also stand for safety, dignity and awareness. When our staff understands the law, they are better prepared to protect vulnerable patients and create a safe environment for everyone,” he noted.The session was conducted under the NALSA ASHA Project in collaboration with the South West District Legal Services Authority (SW-DLSA), Dwarka Courts, Delhi, and formed part of theThe programme highlighted that doctors and nurses are often the first point of contact for vulnerable women and children, making it essential for them to understand the legal safeguards available and the procedures to follow in sensitive cases.Legal experts explained key provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, ( ) and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013. They also guided participants on documentation, reporting mechanisms and appropriate referral pathways when dealing with suspected abuse or exploitation.Themakes marriage of girls below 18 years and boys below 21 years illegal, allows such marriages to be declared voidable, and provides for punishment of those who perform, promote or permit child marriage, including parents and organizers, while also enabling protection, residence and maintenance for the minor.Theis a gender-neutral law that criminalizes all forms of sexual abuse against persons below 18 years, mandates child-friendly reporting and medical examination procedures, requires mandatory reporting by healthcare professionals, and provides for Special Courts for speedy trials and protection of the child’s identity.Theaddresses workplace sexual harassment by defining prohibited conduct, requiring every organization to constitute an Internal Committee, ensuring time-bound inquiry and confidentiality, and providing relief measures and penalties to create a safe and dignified working environment for women.Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Aakash Healthcare, said the objective was to equip staff with practical legal knowledge so they can respond effectively to cases of abuse or harassment encountered in clinical settings.The webinar included interactive discussions and real-life scenarios to help healthcare staff recognize warning signs, respond in a legally compliant manner and ensure patient safety and dignity.According to hospital officials,support survivors more effectively and contribute to wider efforts to prevent child marriage, gender-based violence and workplace harassment.The initiative is part of wider efforts to integrate legal awareness into healthcare settings so that medical institutions can play a proactive role in safeguarding vulnerable populations.Source-Medindia