New Wearables Unveiled by Fitbit, the Fitness Wearable Brand

Fitbit, the Google-owned wearable brand has revealed its latest-generation fitness wearables -- Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2. br>
The new wearables offer several health features, including heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends, among others.
The company said that Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps users stay on top of their health with 10 days of battery life. It is said to be a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point.
Fitbit's New Wearables"Our newest offerings are just the start of how we can help you uncover information to improve your overall health and wellness. With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress," TJ Varghese, Director, Product Management, said in a statement.
"Plus, you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place. Seeing all of your metrics together can help you better understand how the actions you take each day can impact your well-being and make better decisions for your daily life," Varghese added.
It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.
Fitbit Premium, included with all new device purchases for six months, takes your experience even further with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into your stats and progress and over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions to keep your mind and body active.
Source: IANS