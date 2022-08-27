New Wearables Unveiled by Fitbit, the Fitness Wearable Brand

Fitbit, the Google-owned wearable brand has revealed its latest-generation fitness wearables -- Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2. br>

The new wearables offer several health features, including heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends, among others.



The company said that Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps users stay on top of their health with 10 days of battery life. It is said to be a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point.

"Our newest offerings are just the start of how we can help you uncover information to improve your overall health and wellness. With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress," TJ Varghese, Director, Product Management, said in a statement.