New Wearable Technology can Help Older Women Stay Active and Healthy

Advertisement

Benefits of Wearable Technology

Enable affordable self-care/self-monitoring for women to engage safely in sports, exercise and sustained physical activity, while limiting pain, discomfort or injury.

Inform the design of a new range of multi-activity footwear that support the specific foot shapes and biomechanical function of older women.

Offer data-driven activity supervision for physiotherapists, doctors, community fitness professionals and similar stakeholders.

Enable large-scale data gathering and analysis to better understand women's biomechanics, injury mechanisms and risks. This will include developing novel injury-risk algorithms specific to older women to enable self-management of sport and exercise.

Project partner CPI will develop footwear insoles to monitor forces.Researchers from VOICE, National Innovation Centre for Ageing, at the University of Newcastle will run user groups to understand user needs and requirements.Using "smart textiles" designed by KYMIRA,In collaboration with Ida Sports, a company that specialises in sports footwear for females, theInformation on factors such as joint stiffness, the impact of different shoes and the effects of treatments can be passed to health professionals to help them give the best advice.The two-year project is supported by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding as part of the Healthy Aging Challenge.The new technology will be co-created with the target population and validated through laboratory tests and motion-capture systems, and feedback from participants about the requirements and comfort of the wearable technology will be obtained across the different phases of the project."Project MISFIT is about empowering women and giving them the confidence to keep exercising as they age," said Dr Sharon Dixon, of the University of Exeter."There is a lot of evidence of low physical activity levels among older women."Multiple factors play a role in this, but issues such as knee pain can be a major barrier."Despite the well-documented benefits of regular participation in physical activity, including improved physical and mental health, women are not well-supported in continuing in sport and exercise as they age."In particular, a lack of understanding of the activity behaviors and the absence of gender- and age- specific footwear, hamper inclusiveness."This project will deliver a wearable activity monitoring system customized to the needs of older women, contributing to sustaining physical activity in a population that has been underserved by research in this area."It aims to provide four key benefits:Dr Dixon said: "Overall, MISFIT should encourage women to participate in sports and remain active as they age without fear of pain or injuries, providing the known benefits of strenuous and sustained physical activity on health, happiness and mental wellbeing."Source: Eurekalert