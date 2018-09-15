medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Wearable LED Device Can Help Regrow Hair

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 15, 2018 at 11:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New flexible, wearable LED device can help regrow hair faster, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Nano.
New Wearable LED Device Can Help Regrow Hair
New Wearable LED Device Can Help Regrow Hair

Researchers have developed a flexible, wearable LED photostimulator that could speed up hair growth in mice, an advancement that can one day be used on the human skin to stimulate hair growth.

A team led by Keon Jae Lee, scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), fabricated an ultra-thin array of flexible vertical micro-light-emitting diodes (µLEDs).

The array consisted of 900 red µLEDs on a chip slightly smaller than a postage stamp and only 20 µm thick.

Alopecia is considered an aesthetic, psychological, and social issue among modern people. Although laser-induced skin stimulation is utilized for depilation treatment, such treatment has significant drawbacks of high energy consumption, huge equipment size, and limited usage in daily life.

However, the new device uses almost 1,000 times less power per unit area than a conventional phototherapeutic laser, and it also does not heat up enough to cause thermal damage to human skin.

The array was sturdy and flexible, enduring up to 10,000 cycles of bending and unbending.

The researchers tested the device's ability to regrow hair on mice with shaved backs.

Compared with untreated mice or those receiving minoxidil injections, the mice treated with the µLED patch for 15 minutes a day for 20 days showed significantly faster hair growth, a wider regrowth area, and longer hairs, the findings showed.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Causes of Hair Loss

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Loss Symptom Evaluation

Hair Loss Symptom Evaluation

A normal hair goes through three phases, the anagen phase, the catagen phase and the telogen phase.

Hair Loss

Hair Loss

Hair loss, referred to as alopecia, is a common yet distressing condition that affects young as well as older individuals.

Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention

Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention

Top tips to prevent hair loss and keeping yourself from getting bald.

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry Leaves Health Benefits

Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.

Hair Analysis

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone Hair Treatment

Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.

More News on:

Causes of Hair Loss Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration Hair Replacement for Women Hair Replacement for Men Silicone Hair Treatment Curry Leaves Health Benefits 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive