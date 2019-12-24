New Way to Tackle Hidden Hunger In Children Developed

To tackle hidden hunger in kids, protein-rich foods namely pulses, milk, cheese, nuts, eggs, fish and meat are advised. Vitamin A, C, and E help improve immune functions. Tulasi helps improve respiratory wellness.

A lack of micro-nutrients can lead to hidden hunger, causing severe underlying deficiencies that can hamper the overall growth and development of children.



'Hidden hunger is a micro-nutrient deficiency that occurs when the food consumed lacks the necessary vitamins and minerals for active growth and development. It starts setting in as early as three years of age.'





"Over sixty per cent of children under five years of age in urban India are found to be anemic. The figure is even higher in rural areas, as per the fourth NHFG (National Family Health Survey) study," said Dr. Prathibha Babshet, MD - Ayurveda, R and D, The Himalaya Drug Company.



"Corroborating this, a recent study undertaken by UNICEF reveals that more than 80 percent of children in India between 10 to 19 years of age are found to be affected by hidden hunger, making them susceptible to , anemia, diabetes, and even heart-related disorders in the long run," Babshet added.



A balanced diet is important for growth of children, but, incorporating nutrition supplements in the diet is of equal importance.



The primary aspects to remember while choosing a formula is that it should be scientifically researched and enriched with key nutrients and traditional ingredients that contribute to three key functions required for overall development: active growth, strong immunity amd smart memory .



Milk proteins and Ginger play an important role in optimum growth. Nutritional supplement which is enriched with calcium and Vitamin B-complex, helps support bone health, and Ginger helps improve digestion, according to the experts.



According to doctors, essential vitamins and minerals like Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Iron, and Iodine support the nervous system. Almonds and Mandukaparni help improve memory.



