medindia

New Way to Tackle Hidden Hunger In Children Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 24, 2019 at 2:06 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

To tackle hidden hunger in kids, protein-rich foods namely pulses, milk, cheese, nuts, eggs, fish and meat are advised. Vitamin A, C, and E help improve immune functions. Tulasi helps improve respiratory wellness.
New Way to Tackle Hidden Hunger In Children Developed
New Way to Tackle Hidden Hunger In Children Developed

A lack of micro-nutrients can lead to hidden hunger, causing severe underlying deficiencies that can hamper the overall growth and development of children.

Show Full Article


Hence, it is more prevalent amongst children, mainly due to fussy eating habits, and consuming junk food, leading to an imbalanced nutritive intake of food.

"Over sixty per cent of children under five years of age in urban India are found to be anemic. The figure is even higher in rural areas, as per the fourth NHFG (National Family Health Survey) study," said Dr. Prathibha Babshet, MD - Ayurveda, R and D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

"Corroborating this, a recent study undertaken by UNICEF reveals that more than 80 percent of children in India between 10 to 19 years of age are found to be affected by hidden hunger, making them susceptible to , anemia, diabetes, and even heart-related disorders in the long run," Babshet added.

A balanced diet is important for growth of children, but, incorporating nutrition supplements in the diet is of equal importance.

The primary aspects to remember while choosing a formula is that it should be scientifically researched and enriched with key nutrients and traditional ingredients that contribute to three key functions required for overall development: active growth, strong immunity amd smart memory .

Milk proteins and Ginger play an important role in optimum growth. Nutritional supplement which is enriched with calcium and Vitamin B-complex, helps support bone health, and Ginger helps improve digestion, according to the experts.

According to doctors, essential vitamins and minerals like Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Iron, and Iodine support the nervous system. Almonds and Mandukaparni help improve memory.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Top Ten Protein-Rich Foods

Proteins are absolutely necessary for growth, development and repair of cells. Check out the top protein rich foods in this slideshow.

Daily Calcium Requirement Chart

Recommended calcium intake calculator lists daily calcium requirement for men, women, children and infants. Check out calcium rich food guide and tips to maintain bone health.

Mineral Deficiency

Mineral deficiency is a condition in which the concentration of an essential mineral element in the body becomes very low and leads to impairment of function.

Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers

Weight loss is a struggle for many individuals. This can be achieved simply by understanding the fullness factor, glycemic index and satiety index, which are all related to the hunger stimulus.

Hungry? - But you Just Ate!

Most of us are tempted by good food, mealtime or not. Once in a way is fine but it is dangerous to give into food cravings all the time.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger

A rumbling, growly stomach, hiccups and continuous sneezing are some of the body’s signals which we don’t have much on.

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsHungry? - But you Just Ate!Why does your Stomach Growl with HungerFullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight WatchersNeck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Acute Renal Failure

Swollen Ankles during Pregnancy

Minamata Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive