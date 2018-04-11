medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Way to Screen Potential Drugs to Select Those That Interfere With Tumour Cells Found

by Rishika Gupta on  November 4, 2018 at 3:27 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cancer drugs that can eliminate cell division among cancer cells can be found using the new approach And this, in turn, could streamline the development of new therapies. The results of this study are published in the Cancer Research.
New Way to Screen Potential Drugs to Select Those That Interfere With Tumour Cells Found
New Way to Screen Potential Drugs to Select Those That Interfere With Tumour Cells Found

Researchers have devised a way to screen potential drug compounds to select those that interfere with tumor cells in two ways.

Their study seeks to build on an existing approach of identifying drugs that target an essential protein in cancer cells, known as telomerase.

Scientists hope to identify drugs that not only inhibit this protein but also induce errors when cancer cells divide packages of their DNA - known as chromosomes - to form new cells.

An attack on two fronts could prevent cancerous cells from growing, and therefore kill tumors. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh, the Institute Curie in Paris, the National Cancer Institute of the US and the Kazusa DNA Institute of Japan tested drug compounds using artificial human chromosomes with in-built fluorescent markers.

This allowed the team to easily detect when and how often drug treatment caused the loss of chromosomes.

Drugs identified in this way were then tested in different types of cancer cells, to investigate exactly how they were able to disrupt chromosome division at a high rate.

Researchers hope these newly identified drugs can inform the development of more effective therapies.

The study, published in Cancer Research, was supported by Wellcome, the US National Institutes of Health, and the Government of Japan.

Professor William C Earnshaw, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who participated in the study, said: "Our approach enables the selection of drug compounds that disrupt normal division of cancer cells. Our hope is that this can result in the development of more effective therapies to target tumors."

Dr. Mar Carmena, of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who also took part in the study, said: "We hope our two-pronged approach can prove useful in targeting a range of cancers using newly selected, more efficient drugs."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Potential Drugs to Help Curb Smoking Developed

Candidate drugs with the potential to curb smokers' desire for nicotine by slowing how it is broken down in the body developed.

India Working to Develop Anti-cancer Drug from Olives

The state of Rajasthan is the first state to have attempted to extract triterpenoids from olive leaves and fruits that aid in prevention and treatment of cancer.

Anticancer Drug Does Not Accelerate Tumor Growth After Treatment Ends: Findings

Concerns that tumors may grow faster after the anticancer drug sunitinib is discontinued were raised by studies on animals.

New Cancer Stem Cell Mechanism Identified

An association between two genes which shows how stem cells could develop into cancer has been identified by scientists.

Cysts and Tumours

Ultrasound scan reveals multiple cysts and there is no function on that kidney when tested on DMSA scan. A vast majority of them resolve spontaneously.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cysts and Tumours Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive