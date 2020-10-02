New Way to Prime Cancer Tumors for Immunotherapy Discovered

The international team of researchers based in Rochester, Minn. and London, led by Richard Vile, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic professor of pediatric oncology, studied models of both pediatric brain tumors and melanoma.
Yet at the same time, these levels of APOBEC3B also sensitized cells to treatment with immune checkpoint blockade, a major mechanism of immunotherapy.
‘In mice, high levels of the protein APOBEC3B drove a high rate of tumor mutations.’
"When you put that in the context of vaccine therapy, the mutations generate neoepitopes ? a type of peptide that is a prime target for killer T cells," says Dr. Vile. "So that, combined with the checkpoint blockade, make for a potential cross-tumor therapy."
The results showed a high rate of cures in subcutaneous melanoma and brain tumor models, and effectiveness no matter the tumor type or location. The results also showed that an individualized approach for each patient is not required. The team are hoping to translate this work into clinical trials for pediatric brain tumors within the next year.
Source: Eurekalert