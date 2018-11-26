medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Way to Limit Damage After a Stroke Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 26, 2018 at 8:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

To protect neurons and prevent the damage after stroke, it is advisable to target the matrix that surrounds and supports brain cells, stated researchers from the CNRS, the University of Caen-Normandie, University Paris-Est Créteil, and the company OTR3. Their results, just published in the journal Theranostics, have confirmed this strategy on rats, and will lead to a clinical study between now and late 2019.
New Way to Limit Damage After a Stroke Developed
New Way to Limit Damage After a Stroke Developed

With over 300 cases per day in France, stroke is the leading cause of handicap among adults, and the second cause of death. 80 to 85% are caused by the occlusion of a cerebral artery by a blood clot (ischemic stroke), with nearby neurons dying because of oxygen deprivation. The only existing treatment involves eliminating the blood clot, which is only possible during the first few hours following a stroke, and consequently available only for a minority of patients. Moreover, brain lesions can persist and worsen long after the start of a stroke, with no treatment being currently available to slow them, or to improve functional recovery.

Numerous avenues of research are studying how to protect neurons from this degeneration. However, treatments attacking this degeneration have only met with clinical failure, which prompted a team led by a CNRS researcher, Myriam Bernaudin, to take an interest in a little explored domain: the environment of the cells, known as the extracellular matrix. This matrix, which offers the cells structural support and houses growth factors, ends up being disorganized following a stroke, thereby amplifying neuronal death.

The team from the laboratory Imagerie et stratégies thérapeutiques des pathologies cérébrales et tumorales (CNRS/UNICAEN/CEA) thus approached colleagues specializing in the extracellular matrix at the laboratory Croissance, réparation et régénération tissulaires (CNRS/UPEC), along with the biotechnology company OTR3, which had already brought to market "matrix therapy" treatments for the healing of cutaneous or corneal ulcers.

The researchers demonstrated on rats the effectiveness of this new approach in protecting the brain and improving functional recovery after an ischemic stroke. The intravenous injection of an agent that mimics certain structural components of the extracellular matrix, known as heparan sulfates, protects and reconstitutes this matrix, promotes the development of new neurons and the regeneration of blood vessels, and improves the recovery of sensory and motor functions. Pilot clinical trials should begin between now and late 2019.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Quiz on Stroke

Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Strokes occur when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperitive to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Aphasia 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Maternal Death

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive