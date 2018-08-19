medindia
New Way to Grow Blood Vessels Developed

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 19, 2018 at 3:19 PM
A clay-based platform to deliver therapeutic proteins to the body to assist with the formation of blood vessels has been developed by researchers from Texas A&M University.
Formation of new blood vessels, a process also known as angiogenesis, is one of the major clinical challenges in wound healing and tissue implants.

The team is led by members of the Inspired Nanomaterials and Tissue Engineering Lab in the Department of Biomedical Engineering. They have developed technology that introduces a new type of two-dimensional clay, also known as nanosilicates, that delivers multiple specialized proteins called growth factors into the body to stimulate new blood vessel formation. To allow blood vessels time to form, the clay is designed to prolong the release through its high surface area and charged characteristics, according to biomedical engineering assistant professor Dr. Akhilesh K. Gaharwar.

"Clay nanoparticles work like tiny weak magnets that hold the growth factors within the polymeric hydrogels and release very slowly," Gaharwar said. "Sustained and prolonged release of physiologically relevant doses of growth factors are important to avoid problems due to high doses, such as abrupt tissue formation."

Co-investigator Dr. Kayla Bayless from the Department of Molecular and Cellular Medicine in the Texas A&M Health Science Center said the clay also keeps the growth factors organized, preventing abnormal growth and moderating activity of surrounding cells.

Gaharwar said by establishing clay nanoparticles as a platform technology for delivering the growth factors, the research will have a significant impact on designing the next generation of bioactive scaffolds and implants.

Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis is the process of formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels. It occurs both in health as well as disease.

Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding Disorders

Bleeding disorder is an acquired or an inherited condition, which is characterized by excessive bleeding in the persons affected by the problem.

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present in the brain or spine.

Kawasaki Disease

Kawasaki Disease

Kawasaki disease affects the children that involve the skin, mouth and blood vessels. It can be treated with acetaminophen, aspirin and intravenous gamma globulin.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

