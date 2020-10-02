medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Way to Diagnose Early-stage Cancer Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 10, 2020 at 8:22 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New method helps diagnose cancer in its early stages by using a targeted MRI contrast agent that binds to proteins, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances.
New Way to Diagnose Early-stage Cancer Identified
New Way to Diagnose Early-stage Cancer Identified

With current tests like biopsies, cancer in the liver is often detected in advanced stages, which can limit treatment options and lower overall survival rates. The discovery could have wide-ranging impacts, including more effective diagnosis and precision treatment, and less risk to patients.

Show Full Article


"This is a game changer. It has the possibility to have many more applications, really for any type of cancer," said Yang. "We are already applying it to 10 different types of cancer in the lab."

The researchers, whose work is funded by the National Cancer Institute, developed an agent that can target certain receptors -- in this case, chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4). The receptor is overexpressed in common metastasis organs, such as the liver, among people who have cancer.

The CXCR4 targeted protein-based MRI contrast agent is expected to overcome major barriers in early diagnosis by showing even tiny instances of cancer cells on multi-color scans called precision MRI (pMRI), a new imaging methodology.

Using MRI technology, contrast agents carry the element gadolinium to enhance the images. During her previous work analyzing calcium, Yang decided to test how a metal, like gadolinium, would interact with protein. The protein wraps around the element and carries it to the site for imaging. Yang's team found that protein design is much more effective in targeting the signs of disease.

"Currently, it is difficult to see early stages of disease in the liver, even in invasive biopsy," said Yang. "Diagnostic testing using this contrast agent can not only identify the presence of disease but differentiate the stages of disease with high sensitivity and accuracy. That's the beauty of this work."

The findings are so promising, the targeted protein contrast agent is now being fast-tracked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first step toward clinical trials to gauge its efficacy in humans.

"We have already met with the FDA, so we have a blueprint," said Yang. "We hope within 18 months to two years we can conduct our first clinical trials in patents."

Yang, who is also the associate director of the Center for Diagnostics and Therapeutics, holds 17 U.S. and 18 foreign patents in protein engineering. She recently became the university's first professor to be awarded a fellowship by the National Academy of Inventors. Her start-up company InLighta Biosciences has been a key channel to allow her to compete for important funding and bring new discoveries to the marketplace.

The research builds on a 2019 study published in the journal Nature Communications, in which Yang's team identified the first early detection of liver fibrosis using a collagen-targeted protein contrast agent. Combined, these studies represent the work of more than a dozen scientists from universities across the U.S., and their discoveries could help transform a $300 million industry that has seen few advances in the past several decades.

"We have been using the same contrast agents for 30 years with few breakthroughs," said Yang. "I think this is my biggest scientific contribution. And I hope there are many more to come."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Notable Breast Cancer Imaging Biomarkers Discovered

Biomarkers that may support screening and risk reduction strategies in breast cancer have been identified by scientists.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantNeck Cracking
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Early Genetic Signs can Detect Cancer Earlier and Faster

Valentine's Day: Romantic 10 Tips for Maintaining a Long-lasting Relationship

Chalazion
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive