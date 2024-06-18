New Warrior in the Fight Against Cancer

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Dual Role Protein in Cell Protection

Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland discovered that TIMP-1, a protein traditionally known for protecting cells and tissues, also plays a crucial role in the immune system's defense against cancer, as published in the journalwhich is part of theseries ().They discovered this protein also has a key role in the body's immunity against cancer, a finding that can improve the effectiveness of current cancer treatments.TIMP-1 protein is produced by dendritic cells, which are responsible for initiating immune responses and boosting the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy cancer cells.Researcher Carlos Rogerio Figueiredo from the University of Turku said for patients deficient in TIMP-1 expression, our discovery helps create rational therapeutic innovations.Figueiredo added that the findings are also relevant foras the process is part of a universal mechanism that fights microorganisms and cancer in a similar fashion.The study used samples from the Finnish Auria Biobank for clinical-oriented discoveries, which were further validated with the latest biochemical and immunological tools to propose a new molecular view of how the body fights cancer.Source-IANS