New Warrior in the Fight Against Cancer

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 18 2024 11:55 PM

Researchers at the University of Turku in Finland discovered that TIMP-1, a protein traditionally known for protecting cells and tissues, also plays a crucial role in the immune system's defense against cancer, as published in the journal Genes & Immunity, which is part of the Nature Portfolio series (1 Trusted Source
TIMP-1 is an activator of MHC-I expression in myeloid dendritic cells with implications for tumor immunogenicity

Go to source).
They discovered this protein also has a key role in the body's immunity against cancer, a finding that can improve the effectiveness of current cancer treatments.

Dual Role Protein in Cell Protection

TIMP-1 protein is produced by dendritic cells, which are responsible for initiating immune responses and boosting the immune system’s ability to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

Researcher Carlos Rogerio Figueiredo from the University of Turku said for patients deficient in TIMP-1 expression, our discovery helps create rational therapeutic innovations.

Figueiredo added that the findings are also relevant for fighting infections by viruses and bacteria, as the process is part of a universal mechanism that fights microorganisms and cancer in a similar fashion.

The study used samples from the Finnish Auria Biobank for clinical-oriented discoveries, which were further validated with the latest biochemical and immunological tools to propose a new molecular view of how the body fights cancer.

Reference:
  1. TIMP-1 is an activator of MHC-I expression in myeloid dendritic cells with implications for tumor immunogenicity - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41435-024-00274-7)


Source-IANS
