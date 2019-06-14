medindia

New Virtual Biopsy Device can Detect Skin Tumors Non-invasively

by Iswarya on  June 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel virtual biopsy prototype device can differentiate between healthy skin and different types of carcinomas and skin lesions, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Skin Research and Technology.
New Virtual Biopsy Device can Detect Skin Tumors Non-invasively
New Virtual Biopsy Device can Detect Skin Tumors Non-invasively

The ability to analyze a skin tumor non-invasively could make biopsies much less risky and distressing to patients, according to a report in Wiley Online Library. Currently, physicians who perform surgical biopsies often don't know the extent of a lesion - and whether it will be necessary to refer the patient to a specialist for extensive tissue removal or plastic surgery - until surgery has already begun.

Show Full Article

The first-of-its-kind experimental procedure, called vibrational optical coherence tomography (VOCT), creates a 3-D map of the legion's width and depth under the skin with a tiny laser diode. It also uses soundwaves to test the lesion's density and stiffness since cancer cells are stiffer than healthy cells. An inch-long speaker applies audible soundwaves against the skin to measure the skin's vibrations and determine whether the lesion is malignant.

"This procedure can be completed in 15 minutes with no discomfort to the patient, who feels no sensation from the light or the nearly inaudible sound. It's a significant improvement over surgical biopsies, which are invasive, expensive and time-consuming," said lead researcher Frederick Silver, a professor of pathology and laboratory at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

The study found that a prototype VOCT device, which awaits FDA approval for large-scale testing, can accurately distinguish between healthy skin and different types of skin lesions and carcinomas. The researchers tested the device over six months on four skin excisions and eight volunteers without skin lesions.

Further studies are needed to fine-tune the device's ability to identify a lesion's borders and areas of greatest density and stiffness, which would allow physicians to remove tumors with minimally invasive surgery.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy specimen is processed by either histological section or pathologic examination. Biopsy samples are made into thin slices and stained using appropriate staining procedure.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

One Liquid Biopsy - Screening for Many Types of Cancer

Single blood test that screens for eight common cancer types and identifies the location of the cancer has been developed at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

Skin Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about skin biopsy.

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Endometrial Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Endometrial Biopsy

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Prostate Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about prostate gland

More News on:

Breast Biopsy Endometrial Biopsy Biopsy-Introduction Prostate Biopsy Biopsy-Specimen Processing Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Biopsy Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives 

What's New on Medindia

Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for all

Gastroparesis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive