New 'variant Under Investigation' of Omicron Identified!

The first sequences were submitted from the Philippines, and most samples have been uploaded from Denmark (6,411), while other countries that have uploaded more than 100 samples are India (530), Sweden (181), and Singapore (127), according to the UKHSA.Meera Chand, incident director at the agency, said new mutations are "expected" as the pandemic continues."So far, there is insufficient evidence to determine whether BA.2 causes more severe illness than Omicron BA.1, but data is limited and UKHSA continues to investigate."Source: IANS