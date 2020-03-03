medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

New Vaping Method Reduces Exposure to Toxicants

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 3, 2020 at 3:07 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New vapour product iSwitch contains very low levels of toxicants compared to cigarette smoke, according to a new study which compared iSwitch to a reference cigarette (1R6F), published in Chemical Research in Toxicology.
New Vaping Method Reduces Exposure to Toxicants
New Vaping Method Reduces Exposure to Toxicants

Some toxicants found in smoke are not in iSwitch vapour at all and others are much reduced by around 99%.

Show Full Article


"We are constantly innovating to seek to expand our potentially reduced-risk product portfolio," says Dr Chris Proctor, Group Head of Potentially Reduced-Risk Product Science at BAT.

Most conventional vaping devices are based on a coil-and-wick system whereby e-liquid is drawn up from a reservoir by a cotton wick. A metal coil is wrapped around the wick and, when heated, turns the liquid into vapour. The resulting vapour contains substantially fewer and lower levels of certain toxic substances than cigarette smoke.

However, some low-quality coil-and-wick systems, or those not used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, can dry out or overheat, known as dry-wicking. This can cause the thermal breakdown of humectants in the e-liquid, leading to the formation of toxic compounds, such as carbonyls.

iSwitch's puretech stainless-steel blade replaces the coil-and-wick, and it is constantly fed e-liquid by a capillary system. This means it does not overheat or dry out, overcoming the issue of dry-wicking. "As well as improving the performance of vaping devices, puretech lessens the risk of humectant thermal breakdown, further reducing emissions of potentially harmful substances," says Chuan Liu, Senior Principal Scientist at BAT. "This was reflected in our study, which showed that, even when used at high power settings, iSwitch emissions contain no or extremely low levels of analytes." Human studies are needed to further substantiate the results of these tests.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive