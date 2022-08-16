New Vaccine to Treat COVID-19 and Its Variant Omicron

A new vaccine targeting the COVID-19 virus and its variant 'Omicron' has been developed in the UK. Hence it has become the first country to approve the vaccine, as reported by Daily Mirror.



The 'next generation' COVID-19 booster vaccine may only need administering once a year and has been approved for use in adults.



COVID-19 Vaccine Produced by Moderna

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized Moderna's bivalent vaccine, which targets the original COVID-19 strain and the Omicron variant,reported.