New Vaccine 'Novavax' Has Been Introduced in the US

New COVID-19 vaccine called 'Novavax' has been issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for individuals of ages 18 years or more. COVID-19 vaccine 'Novavax' is supposed to be available as an injection, twice for adults with three weeks of separation from the doses, as reported by the Xinhua News Agency .

‘The vaccine 'Novavax' may be effective in preventing the COVID-19 virus and it is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine in the US.’

FDA Declares Novavax Safe

It is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the other three approved vaccines.



The Novavax vaccine contains the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and Matrix-M adjuvant. Adjuvants are incorporated into some vaccines to enhance the immune response of the vaccinated individual, according to the FDA.





Source: Eurekalert

The known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in people 18 years of age and older, and the vaccine may be effective in preventing COVID-19, said the FDA in a statement.