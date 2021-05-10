About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Vaccine for Rheumatoid Arthritis is Developed

by Dr Jayashree on October 5, 2021 at 10:40 PM
Font : A-A+

New Vaccine for Rheumatoid Arthritis is Developed

An experimental vaccine developed by researchers at The University of Toledo showed promising results in preventing rheumatoid arthritis, a painful autoimmune disease that cannot currently be cured.

The findings are detailed in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that generally represent the breakthroughs in the study of rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases.

Advertisement


Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common autoimmune diseases that occurs when the body's immune system attacks and breaks down the tissue present in the lining of joints in the hands, wrists, ankles, and knees.

Some estimates suggest rheumatoid arthritis affects as much as 1% of the global population.

"Despite its high prevalence, there is no cure and we don't entirely know what brings it on. This is true of nearly all autoimmune diseases, which makes treating or preventing them so difficult," said Dr. Ritu Chakravarti, an assistant professor in the UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and the paper's lead author.
Advertisement

Researchers focused on a protein called 14-3-3 zeta, which they considered as a potential trigger for rheumatoid arthritis based on their previous work.

During this research, they discovered that removing that protein through gene-editing technology caused severe early-onset arthritis in animal models.

Based on this new theory that the 14-3-3 zeta protein protects against rheumatoid arthritis, researchers developed a protein-based vaccine using purified 14-3-3 zeta protein grown in a bacterial cell.

In addition to suppressing the development of arthritis, the vaccine also significantly improved bone quality, a finding that suggests there should be long-term benefits following immunization.

Currently, rheumatoid arthritis is treated primarily with corticosteroids, broad-scale immunosuppressive drugs, or newer, more targeted biologics that target a specific inflammatory process.

While those therapeutics can alleviate pain and slow the progression of the disease, they also can make patients more vulnerable to infection and can be costly.

Researchers have filed for a patent on their discovery and are seeking pharmaceutical industry partners to support safety and toxicity studies in hopes of establishing a preclinical trial.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant is More Virulent Than Original Str...
First Evidence of Inflammatory Micro Clots in Long COVID Sym... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Knee Replacement Reactive Arthritis Hypermobility Syndrome Autoimmune Disorders 

Recommended Reading
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and ......
Rheumatoid Arthritis Connection With Huntington’s Disease Discovered
Rheumatoid Arthritis Connection With Huntington’s Disease Discovered
Rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease and Huntington's disease, a genetic disorder probably .....
Down to the Bone: New Protein Helps in Osteoclast Formation
Down to the Bone: New Protein Helps in Osteoclast Formation
Role of the protein cpeb4 helps in the generation of cells critical to bone maintenance. Better ......
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and ......
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune Disorders
Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks ...
Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cy...
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body....
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome
Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal .....
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement
Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at ...
Oligoarthritis
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is re...
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a...
Reactive Arthritis
Reactive Arthritis
Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disor...
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral colum...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close