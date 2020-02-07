New Ultrafast Insulin Formulation to Enable Faster Blood Sugar Management Developed

Here, Joseph Mann and colleagues designed a faster-acting insulin formulation based on polymer excipients, compounds that maintain the insulin in a less aggregated form that more closely mimics how the hormone is naturally released in the body. The scientists used a high-throughput screen to evaluate various excipients, and integrated the top-performing candidate into an insulin formulation named UFAL.
‘In diabetics, ultrafast insulin formulation enables faster management of blood sugar.’
When injected into pigs with diabetes, the new formulation reached peak activity in 9 minutes - twice as fast as the commercially available insulin formulation Humalog, which peaked in 25 minutes. Furthermore, UFAL was safe in rats and outperformed Humalog and similar rapid-acting insulin analogs in a model that simulates drug activity in humans.
The authors caution that more work is needed to pin down their formulation's activity and safety in people, as pigs show different insulin dynamics compared with humans.
