New Triplex Vaccine Cuts Cytomegalovirus Complications

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 11, 2020 at 4:27 AM Clinical Trials News
In patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT) the new Triplex vaccine reduces the cytomegalovirus complications by half and induces immunity to the virus, stated findings from a phase 2 randomized clinical trial are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Preemptive therapy can successfully treat CMV reactivation, although antiviral agents have significant side effects. Consequently, there is still an unmet need for a durable approach to suppress both early and late CMV reactivation and its consequences.

Researchers from City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center and two partner cancer centers (Dana-Farber and M.D. Anderson) studied 102 CMV-seropositive HCT recipients at high risk for CMV reactivation to determine the safety and efficacy of Triplex for reducing CMV complications. Participants were randomly assigned to either Triplex or placebo on days 28 and 56 after HCT.

At 100 days, the researchers found that reactivation of CMV occurred in 5 Triplex recipients and 10 receiving placebo. In addition, despite having transplant-induced weakened immune systems, patients who received Triplex developed immunity against CMV that was 212 percent higher than those in the placebo group. The recipients reported no vaccine-associated adverse effects and transplant outcomes were similar in both groups. According to the authors, these findings suggest that Triplex is safe and effective for reducing CMV complications in HCT patients.

Media contacts: For an embargoed PDF please contact Lauren Evans at laevans@acponline.org. To speak with the lead author, Don J. Diamond, PhD, please contact Letisia Marquez at lemarquez@coh.org.

Source: Eurekalert

