by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Trial at UIC Tests Remdesivir Combined With Baricitinib
New international randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial will study the effects of antiviral drug Remdesivir in combination with an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis called baricitinib.

This trial follows the NIAID's Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial in which results showed that patients who were treated with remdesivir recovered faster than those who were in the control group and received a placebo.

"Some patients with severe cases of COVID-19 experience acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, which is characterized by shortness of breath and rapid breathing due to inflammation in the lungs," said Dr. Richard Novak, professor and head of infectious disease and principal investigator of the UIC trial.


"Because baricitinib helps to reduce inflammation, it makes sense to see if it helps reduce the inflammatory response to the infection, alleviates ARDS and provides an additional benefit to COVID-19 patients who are experiencing severe complications."

In the trial, all patients — who will be enrolled through the University of Illinois Hospital — will be treated with remdesivir, but only half of the patients also will be treated with baricitinib. The other half will get a baricitinib placebo. Neither the patients nor the doctors and researchers will know which patient receives baricitinib.

"We want to see if patients who get the remdesivir-baricitinib combination have better outcomes," Novak said.

To be eligible for the trial, patients have to be hospitalized and confirmed to have COVID-19. Patients also must have lung-related complications, including a need for supplemental oxygen, abnormal chest X-rays or an illness that requires mechanical ventilation.

Novak said he expects the majority of patients enrolled in the trial through UIC will be members of communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the trial investigators anticipate enrolling more than 1,000 participants, including the patients participating in UIC's trial.



Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)