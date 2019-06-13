medindia

New Treatment Shows Promise for Relief of Shoulder Pain in Wheelchair Users with Spinal Injury

by Iswarya on  June 13, 2019 at 5:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Treatment of intractable shoulder pain with micro-fragmented adipose tissue may be a potential alternative to surgery in wheelchair users with spinal cord injury, reveals a new study.
New Treatment Shows Promise for Relief of Shoulder Pain in Wheelchair Users with Spinal Injury
New Treatment Shows Promise for Relief of Shoulder Pain in Wheelchair Users with Spinal Injury

A New Jersey team of researchers has reported the successful, long-term relief of chronic refractory shoulder pain in a wheelchair user with spinal cord injury (SCI) following a single injection of autologous, micro-fragmented adipose tissue into the affected shoulder joint. This is the first reported use of this intervention for shoulder pain in an individual with spinal cord injury who has failed to improve with conservative care, such as physical therapy and pharmacological agents.

The authors are Chris Cherian, MD, of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Gerard Malanga, MD, of the New Jersey Regenerative Institute and Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, Trevor Dyson-Hudson, MD, and Nathan Hogaboom, PhD, of Kessler Foundation, and Michael A. Pollack, MD, of Montclair Radiology.

Chronic shoulder pain is a common cause of functional decline among wheelchair users with SCI who rely on their upper limbs for mobility and everyday activities of daily living. When pain persists despite conservative management, current options for individuals with SCI have significant drawbacks. Corticosteroid injections offer only temporary relief, and surgical interventions often require prolonged periods of recovery and have poor outcomes, which can add to the burden of disability.

This individual, a 54-year-old man with a ten-year history of T10 complete SCI, had a history of chronic shoulder pain that was unresponsive to conservative treatment, including repeated corticosteroid injections that provided only short-term pain relief of 3 months. Ultrasound and MRI examinations of the shoulder revealed a rotator cuff tear and degenerative changes of the acromioclavicular joint.

The participant's own fat was harvested and processed using the Lipogems® system to yield a sample of autologous, micro-fragmented adipose tissue that was injected into the shoulder joint under ultrasound guidance. He experienced relief of pain and improvement in performing activities of daily living. At 12-month follow-up, he remained pain-free and maintained his functional improvements, with 50% healing of the rotator cuff tear on MRI.

Treatment of intractable shoulder pain with autologous micro-fragmented adipose tissue warrants further investigation as a potential alternative to surgery in wheelchair users with spinal cord injury.

This report is part of a pilot study at Kessler Foundation funded by the Derfner Foundation. The team also recently received a grant from the New Jersey Commission on Spinal Cord Research to conduct a randomized, controlled trial to investigate the safety and efficacy of micro-fragmented adipose tissue for refractory shoulder pain in wheelchair users with SCI.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Positive Self Belief Key to Recovery from Shoulder Pain: Study

People are more likely to recover from shoulder pain if they have the confidence to carry on doing most things, despite their pain.

To Avoid Shoulder Pain Related to Vaccines: Follow These Steps

Here's how you can protect yourself from Shoulder pain after Vaccine Administration

Research Sheds Light on Pain Management of Hemiplegic Shoulder Pain Post Stroke

Previous research has shown that the incidence of shoulder pain post stroke is high.

Better Treatment Options For Shoulder Pain Due to Calcium Deposits

The condition, calcific tendinopathy causes pain in shoulder joints and is treated by using a fluid to dissolve calcium deposits.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Bursitis Shoulder

Inflammation of the fluid filled bursa within the shoulder joint is termed bursitis and causes painful movements. Shoulder exercises and painkillers usually offer relief in most cases.

Dislocated Shoulder

A dislocated shoulder is an injury which causes your upper arm bone to slip out of its socket.

Frozen Shoulder / Adhesive Capsulitis

Frozen shoulder is characterized by stiffness and pain in shoulder that most commonly affects the elderly. It is also termed as adhesive capsulitis.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Shoulder Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Shoulder pain is due to over stress of the muscles and joints in your shoulder. Shoulder pain is a symptom in conditions like frozen shoulder, tendinitis, dislocation of joint, bursitis, and rotator cuff tear.

Spinal Cord Injury

Spinal cord injury is an injury to the spinal cord that results in temporary or permanent changes in its function.

Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation

Spinal Injury refers to damage to spinal cord that runs below the brain through the back. Injury to spinal cord is a severe injury as the damage is irreversible and it can be life threatening.

Sprained Arm

A sprain is a condition that occurs due to excessive stretching, twisting or tearing of a ligament due to heavy force on the joint.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Athletes Foot Kyphosis Shoulder Pain - Symptom Evaluation Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Spinal Injury - Symptom Evaluation Dislocated Shoulder Sprained Arm Frozen Shoulder / Adhesive Capsulitis Spinal Cord Injury Bursitis Shoulder 

What's New on Medindia

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for all

Gastroparesis

First Clinical Guidance to Address Anal Intercourse after Prostate Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive