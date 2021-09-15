New Treatment Protects Lungs from Metastatic Cancer

Advertisement

To draw this immune response to lung tumors,"Because these nanoparticles tend to localize in the lungs, they can change the tumor microenvironment there to become more adept at fighting off cancer—not just established tumors, but future tumors as well," said Eric Chung, a bioengineering Ph.D. student in Steinmetz's lab who is one of the co-first authors on the paper.Researchers grew black-eyed pea plants in the lab, infected them with cowpea mosaic virus, and harvested the virus in the form of ball-shaped nanoparticles. Later, they attached S100A9-targeting molecules to the surfaces of the particles.Researchers also performed both prevention and treatment studies. In the prevention studies, they first injected the plant virus nanoparticles into the bloodstreams of healthy mice, and then later injected either triple negative breast cancer or melanoma cells in these mice.In the treatment studies, the researchers administered the nanoparticles to mice with metastatic tumor in their lungs. These mice exhibited smaller lung tumors and survived longer than untreated mice.Before the new treatment reaches clinical stage, researchers need to do more detailed immunotoxicity and pharmacology studies. Future studies will also explore combining this with other treatments such as chemotherapy, checkpoint drugs or radiation.Source: Medindia