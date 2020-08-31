New Treatment Possibilities for Women With Rare Form of Ovarian Cancer

said the study's first author Jennifer Ji, an MD/PhD candidate at UBC's faculty of medicine and trainee at the BC Cancer Research Institute.The discovery is welcome news to Justin Mattioli, whose 34-year-old wife Eileen, passed away from SCCOHT in the spring of 2019. Prior to her passing, Eileen made the decision to donate her tissue samples to help advance cancer research in the hopes of finding new treatments for others facing the disease.said Justin.Eileen's samples are being used as a new cell model, enabling researchers to test the effects of new treatments and to better understand the biology of the disease.The team found that SCCOHT cancer cells have very low levels of an enzyme necessary for the production of arginine, an amino acid needed to help our cells build protein.Non-cancerous cells have this enzyme and can produce their own arginine, but tumors without it cannot produce this amino acid themselves, meaning that they need to be in an arginine-rich environment to survive.Using a small molecule agent, the team has found a way to eliminate arginine in the tumor environment, essentially starving the cancer to death while having minimal effect on normal cells.said research team lead Dr. David Huntsman, a pathologist and ovarian cancer researcher at BC Cancer and professor in the departments of pathology and laboratory medicine and obstetrics and gynecology at UBC.So far, researchers have validated this treatment in pre-clinical studies. They are now exploring combination therapy, with the use of Eileen's samples, in an effort to boost the response and avoid potential resistance. In addition, they want to test their findings in clinical trials.said Huntsman.Source: Eurekalert