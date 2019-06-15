medindia

New Treatment for Pancreatic Cancer Discovered

by Iswarya on  June 15, 2019 at 12:27 PM Cancer News
FOLFIRINOX, a new combination of cancer drugs can improve patients outcome whose pancreatic cancer is borderline resectable, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
If the American Cancer Society's projections prove accurate, more people will die from pancreatic cancer than from breast, brain, ovarian, or prostate cancer this year.

One reason pancreatic cancer is so lethal is its resistance to traditional chemotherapy.

Borderline resectable means the tumor may be too close to a blood vessel to be removed safely.

"The way pancreatic tumors sit, they're very close to several important blood vessels that you really can't live without. That's where chemotherapy comes into play," said Boone, an assistant professor in the School of Medicine's Department of Surgery. "We try to shrink the tumor off of the vein and change it from borderline resectable to resectable, or removable by surgery."

In a recent meta-analysis of 24 studies, Boone and a team of researchers considered 313 cases of borderline resectable pancreatic cancer that physicians treated with FOLFIRINOX. They analyzed the patients' overall survival rates. They also evaluated how frequently tumors shrank enough to be surgically removed. The team found that FOLFIRINOX prolonged patients' lives, on average, and made surgery possible in more instances. Their findings appear in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

"There's no control group, but when you compare it to what we've historically seen in patients that are borderline resectable and that we take straight to surgery, FOLFIRINOX resulted in better survival and better rates of resection," Boone said.

More than two-thirds or 67.8 percent of the cancers included in the study responded well enough to FOLFIRINOX that they could be completely removed surgically. "Historically, complete removal of the tumor is accomplished in a far lower number of patients without treatment before surgery and often requires removal of a portion of the vein," he said.

On average, patients who took FOLFIRINOX survived for 22.2 months overall. Without the drug, patients with borderline resectable cancer tend to survive for about 12 months, based on Boone's clinical experience. "There's really been a paradigm shift for pancreatic cancer, now that we have better drugs," he said.

Despite these improvements in treatment, pancreatic cancer is currently the fourth deadliest, and "it's climbing the ladder in terms of the number of people it kills," said Carl Schmidt, chief of the Surgical Oncology Division. "In my ten years of being in practice, there's been more interest in pancreatic cancer, but moving the needle is really hard."

To that end, Boone, Schmidt, and their colleagues are pursuing studies that span the laboratories where scientists conduct basic-science experiments, the infusion rooms where patients receive treatment and the operating rooms where oncologists perform surgery.

"We're developing a full spectrum of pancreatic cancer research. That's why we do the basic science: we're identifying patients at the bedside and trying to find solutions in the lab," Boone said. "And it's all driven by trying to make outcomes better for patients that we take care of every day."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Tongue Microbiome Could Help Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

Tongue coat microbiome is altered in pancreatic cancer patients. The change in the degree of colonization of bacteria could help in developing rapid diagnostic methods for early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Diabetes may be an Early Expression of Pancreatic Cancer

Diabetes may be an early manifestation of pancreatic cancer, Oxford University research claims. Recent-onset diabetes is strikingly higher among pancreatic cancer patients compared with those with colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer.

Dual Thermal Ablation Kills Cancer Cells in Pancreatic Cancer

Dual thermal ablation, heating then freezing, at moderate temperatures offers an effective paradigm for targeting pancreatic cancer cells. New research could lead to improved method of treating pancreatic cancer.

New Smartphone App Developed Screens For Pancreatic Cancer

BiliScreen, a new smartphone app developed to screen pancreatic cancer by snapping a selfie can help detect increased bilirubin levels in a person's sclera.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Pancreas Transplantation

Pancreas transplant is a surgical procedure involving the replacement of a dysfunctional pancreas in a person with Type 1 or insulin-dependent diabetes.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer often involves its exocrine part. It grows aggressively, and often detected late. Treatment options include surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

