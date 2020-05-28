by Colleen Fleiss on  May 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Treatment for COVID-19 Identified
CytoDyn's Leronlimab was found to be a promising candidate for COVID-19 treatment, said GlobalData. Leronlimab is said to have global peak sales of $747m in 2026 - putting it in second place after remdesivir, according to the current GlobalData sales forecast for COVID-19.

Leronlimab is behind remdesivir in GlobalData's estimates as remdesivir has emergency use authorization, is already marketed in Japan and currently being developed by Gilead, one of the top 10 US biotech's and a market leader in antivirals.

Johanna Swanson, Product Manager at GlobalData, comments: "Leronlimab Is currently in Phase III development for COVID-19, making it one of the leading COVID-19 drugs by development stage. Leronlimab is being investigated in two COVID-19 clinical trials - one study plans to recruit 75 subjects and the other 390 subjects."


According to IncellDx, critically ill patients saw dramatic immune restoration and extubation within seven days of treatment.

Swanson continues: "While these results are promising, they are based on a small sample size of ten patients. Larger placebo-controlled clinical trials will need to be done to confirm these initial results."

Leronlimab is an investigational humanized immunoglobulin (Ig)G4 monoclonal antibody drug that was originally developed as a treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Leronlimab is directed against CCR5, a molecular portal that HIV uses to enter cells. The drug has recently reached a milestone in securing fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of HIV.

Swanson added: "Leronlimab is currently undergoing two COVID-19 clinical trials based on the drug's ability to mitigate the COVID-19 cytokine storm. The cytokine storm can lead to an increased risk of leakage of fluid and proteins from blood vessels to the interstitial space, multiorgan failure, and eventually death if high cytokine concentrations are not reduced."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Leronlimab May Hold Potential in Treating COVID-19
Leronlimab from CytoDyn is a promising candidate for the treatment of COVID-19 and is currently forecast by GlobalData to have peak sales of $747m in 2026.
READ MORE
COVID-19 In India: Cases Cross 1.5L Mark, With 42.44% Recovery
Maintaining the plateau of over 6,000 cases, India on Wednesday crossed the psychological 1.5 lakh mark of total COVID-19 cases so far. However it also posted a strong recovery rate.
READ MORE
How to Counter COVID-19 impact on Kids from Low-income Households?
kids from low-income households experiencing significant disruptions in already inconsistent routines and less-than-adequate resources are critical to learning, nutrition, and social development because of restrictions in place to curb the spread of ...
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake