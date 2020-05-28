New Treatment for COVID-19 Identified

‘Leronlimab can reduce plasma viral load and help restore the immune system of COVID-19 patients. ’

According to IncellDx, critically ill patients saw dramatic immune restoration and extubation within seven days of treatment.Swanson continues: "While these results are promising, they are based on a small sample size of ten patients. Larger placebo-controlled clinical trials will need to be done to confirm these initial results."Leronlimab is an investigational humanized immunoglobulin (Ig)G4 monoclonal antibody drug that was originally developed as a treatment for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Leronlimab is directed against CCR5, a molecular portal that HIV uses to enter cells. The drug has recently reached a milestone in securing fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of HIV.Swanson added: "Leronlimab is currently undergoing two COVID-19 clinical trials based on the drug's ability to mitigate the COVID-19 cytokine storm. The cytokine storm can lead to an increased risk of leakage of fluid and proteins from blood vessels to the interstitial space, multiorgan failure, and eventually death if high cytokine concentrations are not reduced."Source: Medindia