A new therapy for advanced neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) shows promising outcomes in a first-in-human study.

New Treatment for Advanced Metastatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Developed

‘Long-lasting radionuclide therapy for advanced neuroendocrine tumors has been found to be effective in a first-in-human study.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.