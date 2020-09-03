medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Genetics & Stem Cells News

New Toolkit of Proteins can Repair Breaks in DNA

by Iswarya on  March 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Accumulation of DNA breaks can cause aging, cancer, and Motor Neurone Disease (MND). But a novel toolkit discovered could help repair DNA breaks caused deliberately during chemotherapy treatment to kill cancerous cells. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
New Toolkit of Proteins can Repair Breaks in DNA
New Toolkit of Proteins can Repair Breaks in DNA

The research shows that a protein called TEX264, together with other enzymes, is able to recognize and 'eat' toxic proteins that can stick to DNA and cause it to become damaged. An accumulation of broken, damaged DNA can cause cellular aging, cancer and neurological diseases such as MND.

Show Full Article


Until now, ways of repairing this sort of DNA damage have been poorly understood, but scientists hope to exploit this novel repair toolkit of proteins to protect us from aging, cancer and neurological disease.

The findings could also have implications for chemotherapy, which deliberately causes breaks in DNA when trying to kill cancerous cells. Scientists believe targeting the TEX264 protein may offer a new way to treat cancer.

Professor Sherif El-Khamisy, Co-Founder and Deputy Director of the Healthy Lifespan Institute at the University of Sheffield and a professor from the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology and the Neuroscience Institute at the University of Sheffield, who co-led the research said: "Failure to fix DNA breaks in our genome can impact our ability to enjoy a healthy life at an old age, as well as leave us vulnerable to neurological diseases like Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

"We hope that by understanding how our cells fix DNA breaks, we can help meet some of these challenges, as well as explore new ways of treating cancer in the future."

Professor Kristijan Ramadan from the University of Oxford, who co-led the research, said: "Our finding of TEX264, a protein that forms the specialized machinery to digest toxic proteins from our DNA, significantly changes the current understanding of how cells repair the genome and so protect us from accelerated aging, cancer, and neurodegeneration. I believe this discovery has great potential for cancer therapy in the future, and we are already pursuing our research in this direction."

Professor Ramadan added: "I am very proud of my research team who initially discovered the involvement of TEX264 in DNA repair."

Oxford's research was supported by funding bodies, including the Medical Research Council. The backing was also received from the Oxford Institute for Radiation Oncology and Department of Oncology.

Professor El-Khamisy's lab is funded by the Wellcome Trust and the Lister Institute of Preventative Medicine.

The work forms part of the research taking place at the University of Sheffield's Healthy Lifespan Institute and the Neuroscience Institute.

The Healthy Lifespan Institute brings together 120 world-class researchers from a wide range of disciplines with the aim of slowing down the aging process and tackling the global epidemic of multi-morbidity - the presence of two or more chronic conditions - in a bid to help everyone live healthier, independent lives for longer and reduce the cost of care.

The Neuroscience Institute aims to translate scientific discoveries from the lab into pioneering treatments that will benefit patients living with neurodegenerative disorders.

The next step of the research will be to test if the behavior and properties of protein TEX264 are altered in aging and in neurological disorders such as MND.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

DNA Sequencing To The Rescue in Diagnosing Chronic Kidney Disease

The precise cause of kidney failure and identification of those at risk can now be done with DNA sequencing.

Diabetes Drug Acetohexamide Repairs UV Damaged DNA in Moon Children

Moonchildren are referred to those with a genetic disorder that can cause inflammation in response to UV rays and can cause skin cancer.

Novel Antenatal DNA Screening for Down's Syndrome is Safer And More Accurate

A novel approach to antenatal DNA screening of Down's syndrome and two other serious chromosomal disorders is safer, more accurate and less stressful.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsNutrition IQ

What's New on Medindia

Dental / Tooth Extraction

Perfect 5 Tips to Make Running in Cold Weather Safe and Healthy

International Women's Day: Let's Build a Gender Equal World
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive