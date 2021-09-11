New Tool to Study COVID-19 Gut Symptoms

Advertisement

To solve this problem, researchers developed a human Intestine Chip.A permeable membrane between the two channels ensures that the cells can exchange molecular messengers and that substances can be delivered into the blood via the gut, mimicking digestion.Later they introduced the coronavirus NL63 into the channel lined with intestinal cells and observed what happened. The Intestine Chip showed signs of infection such as a leak between the two channels.To find out the cure, researchers administered nafamostat, a short-acting anticoagulant drug, into the channel lined with blood vessel cells to mimic a human being injected with the drug.Nafamostat is a known inhibitor of a class of proteins present in the gut.Then they tried the same experiment using remdesivir, an antiviral drug that received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in treating COVID-19.To their surprise, they found that remdesivir did not reduce the amount of virus in the Intestine Chip, and it also damaged the cells in the blood vessel channel, causing them to detach almost completely from the channel wall.Later they tested a variety of other drugs that are taken orally including toremifene, nelfinavir, clofazimine, and fenofibrate, all of which have been shown to inhibit infection by SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in vitro. Of those, only toremifene showed similar efficacy to nafamostat in reducing viral load.These findings show that the new chip model could be used to identify drugs that can target GI symptoms associated with both the common cold and SARS-CoV-2 virus infections in the future.Source: Medindia