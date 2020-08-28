New Tool to Identify Which Cancer Patients are Most Likely to Benefit from Immunotherapy Developed

‘A prognostic tool using an advanced microscopy platform that identifies immune cell interactions with tumor cells and also reports on the activation status of immune-checkpoints that dampen the anti-tumor response developed. ’

Whilst checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy is very successful in some patients, in others it has little or no effect. Given the inherent toxicity risks in these treatments, there has been a growing need to define which patients are most likely to benefit, avoiding unnecessary exposure to those who will not.The team published its findings ina journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.The team studied an immune checkpoint consisting of two proteins termed PD-1 (present on immune cells called T lymphocytes) and PD-L1 (present on other types of immune cells and on the surface of many different types of tumors).Ordinarily, when PD-1 on the surface of T lymphocytes engages with PD-L1 on the surface of other immune cells, it effectively switches off the immune function of the T cell. In a healthy individual, these checkpoints tightly regulate the body's immune response, acting as an off-switch to prevent autoimmune and inflammatory disease.Tumor cells essentially hijack this mechanism by expressing PD-L1 on their surface enabling them to activate PD-1 on the T lymphocyte, thus switching off its anti-tumor function, allowing survival and the growth of the tumor.Immunotherapy checkpoint inhibitors work by disrupting the interaction between the PD-L1 on the tumor and PD-1 on the T cell, and thus re-establish the patient's anti-tumor activity.This new tool determines the extent of PD-1/PD-L1 interaction in a biopsy of the tumor, predicting whether the checkpoint inhibitor therapy is likely to have significant clinical benefit. The ground-breaking results show that immunotherapy-treated patients (with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer) displaying a low extent of PD-1/PD-L1 interaction, show significantly worse outcome than those with a high interaction.Professor Larijani explained: "Currently, decisions on whether to proceed with checkpoint inhibitor treatment are based simply on whether PD-1 and PD-L1 are present in biopsies, rather than their functional state. However our work has shown it is far more important to know that the two proteins are actually interacting and therefore likely to be having a functional impact on tumor survival."Professor José I López, from the Department of Pathology, Cruces University Hospital (Bilbao, Spain) and co-author of this study, said: "Immune checkpoint blockade is becoming a therapeutic milestone in some cancers in the last years.Professor Stephen Ward, Vice-Chair of CTI-Bath and a co-author of the study, said: "The tool we have developed is an important step towards personalized medicine. By using it, we can precisely select who will benefit from immunotherapy.Dr Eunate Arana, Scientific Coordinator of BioCruces Health Research Institute, said: "We find this technology and its application in the field of immunotherapy truly interesting.Source: Eurekalert