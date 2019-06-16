medindia

New Tool to Diagnose Moral Emotions

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 16, 2019 at 1:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), marked impairment of moral emotions was observed, revealed study conducted by Marc Teichmann and Carole Azuar at the Brain and Spine Institute in Paris (France) and at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. The results, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, open a new approach for early, sensitive and specific diagnosis of FTD.
New Tool to Diagnose Moral Emotions
New Tool to Diagnose Moral Emotions

Frontotemporal dementia is a cognitive and behavioral disease caused by degenerative alteration of anterior regions of the brain. The disease is characterized by behavioral disorders such as a progressive apathy, loss of interest, social withdrawal, loss of inhibition and the processing of emotions.

Show Full Article

We have known for a long time that these patients demonstrate impairment of emotion recognition and of theory of mind i.e. the ability to figure out the mental states of others: what they think, what they feel, what they like... But does this emotional blunting also affect a specific kind of emotions called moral emotions, which are crucial for human interactions? » asks Marc Teichmann, coordinator of the study.

Moral emotions can be defined as « affective experiences promoting cooperation and group cohesion » including emotions such as admiration, shame or pity. They are distinct from other emotions in that they are strongly linked to the cultural context, moral rules and innate moral representations. In the context of FTD, which are primarily characterized by an impairment of behavior and social interactions, studying these particular set of emotions is a major issue to better understand the disease and to refine diagnostic accuracy.

In the present study, researchers and clinicians from the ICM - Brain and Spine Institute and the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital developed a test to assess moral emotions. It is composed of 42 scenarios for which the subject has to select, out of 4 response possibilities, the feeling s/he has in the scenario situation. La performance des patients FTD (N=22) are compared to the performance of 45 healthy subjects and to 15 patients with Alzheimer's disease. To evaluate the specificity of the impairment of moral emotions in FTD the researchers contrasted the 42 moral scenarios involving an inter-human context and eliciting moral emotions with scenarios eliciting similar emotions without any mral valence. For example, it is possible to feel admiration for both an altruistic act and the architecture of a building. In both cases, the emotion is identified as admiration but the context is entirely different (moral versus extra-moral).

The results show that moral emotions are much more impaired than emotions without moral valence. In contrast, patients with Alzheimer's disease had no impairment as compared to healthy subjects and they had similar performance with moral and extra-moral emotions.

Our novel test tool appears to provide an early, sensitive and specific marker for FTD diagnosis while reliably distinguishing FTD from Alzheimer's disease patients. It could also be a marker for other diseases involving the breakdown of moral emotions as for example in the case of psychopathic individuals. » concludes Marc Teichmann.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Test Your Knowledge on Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.

Blood Pressure Drug Found to Decrease the Risk of Dementia

Data from clinical practice could be used to estimate the potential of drug prescriptions to delay or reduce the development of dementia.

What's New on Medindia

Nail Biting

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive