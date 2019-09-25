medindia

New Tool to Combat Obesity in Primary Care Settings: Study

by Iswarya on  September 25, 2019 at 11:24 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel tool kit provides real-world guidelines for counseling for weight loss in primary care settings. The findings of the study are published in the journal Obesity.
New Tool to Combat Obesity in Primary Care Settings: Study
New Tool to Combat Obesity in Primary Care Settings: Study

In 2011, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began covering intensive behavioral therapy (IBT) for obesity when provided to qualified beneficiaries in primary care settings. The benefit provides weekly, brief (15 minutes) visits the first month, followed by every-other-week visits in months 2-6. Patients who lose 3 kg (6.6 lb) at month 6 are eligible for monthly brief (15 minutes) visits in months 7-12 to facilitate weight loss maintenance. This sums to a maximum of 22 possible visits in 1 year.

Show Full Article


"CMS's IBT benefit for obesity represents a major advance in recognizing the perils of obesity and the health benefits of moderate weight loss. We hope that CMS's historic decision in covering IBT for obesity will encourage other insurers and employers to do so," writes author Thomas Wadden, Professor of Psychology in Psychiatry at the Perelman School of Medicine, a colleague of co-author Jena Tronieri at the University of Pennsylvania's Center for Weight and Eating Disorders in Philadelphia. Adam Tsai, an obesity medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Colorado in Denver, and at the University of Colorado, School of Medicine, in Aurora also co-authored the paper.

Wadden and colleagues, however, note that CMS has not provided an evidence-based treatment manual for physicians and other qualified practitioners to use in delivering IBT to patients. CMS now recommends that practitioners follow a 5As approach (i.e., assess, advise, agree, assist, and arrange) in providing weight management, but the efficacy of this approach is not well established.

To fill this gap, Wadden notes that "we are pleased to provide practitioners access to our 21-session treatment manual, which is modeled on the schedule of visits recommended by CMS. Our manual is adapted from the widely used Diabetes Prevention Program. In the first randomized assessment of this brief IBT approach, modeled on the CMS schedule, participants lost a mean of 5.4 percent of initial weight at six months, which increased to 6.1 percent at one year."

"These are favorable weight losses," noted Tsai. "We hope that our IBT manual will help practitioners in primary care settings achieve comparable results."

In an accompanying commentary, Scott Kahan, MD, FTOS, and Steven Heymsfield, MD, FTOS, applaud the MODEL-IBT program, writing that "Wadden and colleagues offer a gift to struggling HCPs," who traditionally receive little or no education on obesity during medical training. "For those HCPs who crave practical, real-world assistance to better support their patients...the MODEL-IBT curriculum will be a welcome resource."

In their article, the authors also encourage CMS to expand the range of practitioners who can provide IBT to include registered dietitians (RD), health counselors, psychologists, and other allied health professionals. Currently, some of these practitioners can deliver services "incident to" CMS-approved providers, who include physicians, nurse practitioners, nurse specialists, and physician assistants.

However, a CMS-approved provider must be physically present at the time an RD or other auxiliary professional delivers care, thus, limiting the opportunity to do so. The authors also call for the coverage of remotely-delivered IBT, were shown to be effective. "We need to find more efficient, less expensive methods of delivering IBT to the millions of Americans who can benefit from it," said Tronieri.

The study, titled " A Protocol to Deliver Intensive Behavioral Therapy (IBT) for Obesity in Primary Settings: The MODEL-IBT Program" will be published online ahead of the October 2019 print issue. The acronym MODEL refers to Managing Obesity with Diet, Exercise, and Liraglutide. The weight loss medication (liraglutide) was added to IBT with one group of patients in the randomized trial described earlier and which was published in Obesity in January 2019.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Childhood Obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Fructose - The Toxic Sugar

Sugar in terms of caloric value is similar to starch, but in terms of metabolic effects, it is far different. It comes with a special payload.

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Dry Skin

Watery Eyes

Eating Nuts Every Day can Help You Lose Weight
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive