About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Tool Provides Person-Centered Care for HIV Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on February 28, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Font : A-A+

New Tool Provides Person-Centered Care for HIV Patients

A new tool developed by researchers helps support people with HIV and healthcare professionals understand where to focus their care.

It is the result of a five-year collaboration between researchers from the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery & Palliative Care at King's College London, BHIVA and the UK-CAB.

Advertisement


Routine use of the tool will have numerous benefits for both people living with HIV and the healthcare professionals delivering their care. For people living with HIV, the intended benefits include enhanced communication, assessment, empowerment, and decision-making. For clinicians, the tool will improve identification of 'missed' concerns, offer better referral, inform treatment decisions and improve monitoring of change over time. It will also help to inform service design and delivery, justification of spending and improved care provision.

Professor Richard Harding, Vice Dean (International) of the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery & Palliative Care and Director of the Cicely Saunders Institute of Palliative Care, Policy & Rehabilitation, said:
Advertisement

"Despite HIV being a manageable, long-term health condition for those who can access modern treatments, people living with HIV continue to experience burdensome physical, psychological, social and spiritual problems. The POSITIVE Outcomes tool has been developed in collaboration with healthcare professionals and people living with HIV to ensure that each individual's needs are identified in the most efficient way, so that their care can address those needs."

Despite today's highly effective medical management of HIV, research shows that people living with the condition have worse health-related quality of life than the general population and experience symptoms and concerns that span many areas, including physical, cognitive, psychological, social, welfare and information.

BHIVA Chair, Dr Laura Waters, said:

"We are delighted to be launching the POSITIVE Outcomes tool. Testing has demonstrated that it is clear and understandable, and that it measures what matters most to people living with HIV themselves. This means it will help us as clinicians to offer tailored treatment to each patient on an individual basis. We are confident that it will be of great benefit to both people with HIV and healthcare practitioners."

Alex Sparrowhawk, Chair of the UK-CAB, said:

"A diverse group of members from the UK-CAB contributed to the early stages of the development of the POSITIVE Outcomes tool to identify the outcomes that really matter to us as people living with HIV. We also looked at methodology and language, recognising that time with clinicians and other medical professionals is limited, making it essential that each individual's needs can be identified quickly and efficiently."

The research group completed three phases of study which informed the tool's development. In the first stage, they identified priority outcomes for people living with HIV and explored views on introducing patient-centred outcomes measures (PROMs) into routine care. A PROM is a brief list of the things that matter most to people living with a health condition, which enables the person to score what is bothering them, and thus to quickly inform healthcare professionals where they should focus. This initial stage found that study participants strongly supported the idea of a PROM for use in routine care.

In the second phase, a group comprised of researchers, healthcare professionals and people living with HIV came together to develop a PROM specifically for people living with HIV in the UK and Ireland, spanning the symptoms and concerns highlighted by the first-stage data. Findings from the second phase.

The third stage of the study focused on testing the tool to ensure that it measures what it should, and that it does so accurately. 1,392 people across five European countries took part in the final phase, completing the POSITIVE Outcomes at least twice. Findings from the final phase: Positive Outcomes: Validity, reliability and responsiveness of a novel person-centred outcome measure for people with HIV.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< World Rare Disease Day 2022: India's Rare Disease Policy Doe...
Exercise Helps Lower Alzheimer's Disease Risk >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

Recommended Reading
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS and Pregnancy
AIDS and Pregnancy
The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency ......
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)