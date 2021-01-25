New Tool Predicts Chemotherapy Toxicity In Breast Cancer Patients

CARG-BC risk group were also linked to hospitalizations, stopping the treatment early, and dose modifications.
The results are published in the Journal Of Oncology.
CARG-BC
To calculate CARG-BC score of the patient, points were allocated to eight independent predictors of chemotherapy toxicity-
- Anthracycline (anti-cancer drug) use (1 point)
- Stage of the disease II or III (3 points)
- Liver function test abnormal (3 points)
- Low hemoglobin level (3 points)
- History of fall in previous 6 months (4 points)
- Unable to walk more than 1 mile (3 points)
- No social support (3 points)
By calculating scores, it is seen that patients with 0-5 score have a low risk, 6-11 have an intermediate risk, and those having scores 12 or above have a high risk of toxicity.
Even though chemotherapy is indicated, it is underused in older patients due to higher risk of severe toxicity. The CARG-BC score can be useful to help direct therapy of early-stage breast cancer in older adult patients.
For patients at a higher risk of toxicity, intensifying supportive care and developing modified treatment regimens can be appropriate.
The researchers said, "Although this score should not be used as the only factor in deciding whether to administer and/or alter the dose or schedule of chemotherapy, the CARG-BC score can be used to facilitate this complex decision-making process, along with clinical judgment and patient preference."
Source: Medindia