New Tool Predicts Chemotherapy Toxicity In Breast Cancer Patients

‘In older breast cancer patients, to determine the risk of severe toxicity to chemotherapy a new tool has been developed called Cancer and Aging Research Group- Breast Cancer (CARG-BC) score. This tool evaluates the patient on the basis of eight independent predictors of chemotherapy toxicity.’ Read More..

Anthracycline (anti-cancer drug) use (1 point)

Stage of the disease II or III (3 points)

Liver function test abnormal (3 points)

Low hemoglobin level (3 points)

History of fall in previous 6 months (4 points)

Unable to walk more than 1 mile (3 points)

No social support (3 points)

The results are published in theTo calculate CARG-BC score of the patient, points were allocated to eight independent predictors of chemotherapy toxicity-By calculating scores, it is seen that patients with 0-5 score have a low risk, 6-11 have an intermediate risk, and those having scores 12 or above have a high risk of toxicity.Even though chemotherapy is indicated, it is underused in older patients due to higher risk of severe toxicity. TheFor patients at a higher risk of toxicity, intensifying supportive care and developing modified treatment regimens can be appropriate.The researchers said,Source: Medindia