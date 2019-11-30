medindia

New Tool Lets Visually Impaired Enjoy Memes

by Iswarya on  November 30, 2019 at 7:18 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People with visual impairments often face difficulty in understanding memes, but now researchers have developed a method to automatically recognize memes and apply prewritten templates to add descriptive alt text, making them intelligible through existing assistive technologies.
New Tool Lets Visually Impaired Enjoy Memes
New Tool Lets Visually Impaired Enjoy Memes

The study was presented at the ACCESS conference in Pittsburgh, US.

Show Full Article


Visually impaired people use social media like everyone else, often with the help of screen reader software. But that technology falls short when it encounters memes, which don't include alternate text, or alt text, to describe what's depicted in the image.

"Memes are images that are copied and then overlaid with slight variations of text. They are often humorous and convey a shared experience, but "if you're blind, you miss that part of the conversation," said study researcher Cole Gleason from Carnegie Mellon University in the US.

Memes largely live within social media platforms that have barriers to adding alt text.

Twitter, for example, allows people to add alt text to their images, but that feature isn't always easy to find. Of 9 million tweets the researchers examined, one million included images, and, of those, just 0.1 percent included alt text.

Researchers said that basic computer vision techniques make it possible to describe the images underlying each meme, whether it be a celebrity, a crying baby, a cartoon character, or a scene such as a bus upended in a sinkhole.

Optical character recognition techniques are used to decipher the overlaid text, which can change with each iteration of the meme.

For each meme type, it's only necessary to make one template describing the image, and the overlaid text can be added for each iteration of that meme.

But writing out what the meme is intended to convey proved difficult.

"It depended on the meme if the humor translated. Some of the visuals are more nuanced, and sometimes it's explicit, and you can just describe it," Gleason said.

The team also created a platform to translate memes into sound rather than text. Users search through a sound library and drag and drop elements into a template.

This system was made to translate existing memes and convey the sentiment through music and sound effects.

"One of the reasons we tried the audio memes was because we thought alt text would kill the joke, but people still preferred the text because they're so used to it," Gleason said.

The researchers are currently working on related projects, including a browser extension for Twitter that attempts to add alt text for every image and could include a meme system.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Color Blindness

Color blindness is a visual disorder of perceiving parts of the color spectrum. Color blindness test helps in planning coping strategies for the color blind.

New Therapy Offers Hope for Patients Suffering from a Rare Form of Blindness

The hyper-targeted approach offers hope to individuals living with spinocerebellar ataxia type 7 (SCA7) and validates a new form of therapy with the potential to treat neurogenetic diseases.

High Dose of Over-the-counter Niacin Supplement Linked to Blindness

Severe vision loss from a self-prescribed high dose of OTC (over-the-counter) niacin is associated with injury of a specific cell type in a patient's eye.

UK Teen Goes Deaf and Blind after Binging on Junk Foods

Why is junk food unhealthy? Binging on junk food leaves a teenager in the United Kingdom (UK) blind and deaf.

What's New on Medindia

Mouth Ulcers / Oral Ulcers

World AIDS Day: Time to Remember, Hope and Act

Bacterial Vaginosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive