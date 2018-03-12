medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

New Tool Identifies Patients with COPD who are at High Risk of Death, Serious Complications

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 3, 2018 at 2:30 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New tool can now help identify patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who are at high risk of serious complications and even death, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.
New Tool Identifies Patients with COPD who are at High Risk of Death, Serious Complications
New Tool Identifies Patients with COPD who are at High Risk of Death, Serious Complications

A new decision tool to help emergency physicians identify patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who are at high risk of serious complications, including death, performs better than current practice, according to a validation study of the Ottawa COPD Risk Scale.

"Before this tool, there was no way to know if a patient who came to the emergency department with a COPD flare-up was going to have dangerous complications," says Dr. Ian Stiell, distinguished professor of emergency medicine at the University of Ottawa and a senior scientist at The Ottawa Hospital.

"This new information can help doctors decide whether to admit a patient or send them home."

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mainly caused by smoking, is a common condition that affects breathing and worsens over time.

The study was conducted at six hospitals in Ontario and Alberta with 1415 patients aged 50 years and older who presented at emergency departments with COPD flare-ups. Using the 10-point Ottawa COPD Risk Scale, researchers tested whether they could accurately predict short-term serious complications in these patients. The tool correctly predicted that 135 patients (9.5%) would have serious complications, although 65 (8.3%) of serious outcomes occurred in the 779 participants who were not admitted to hospital.

"As this risk scale has been clinically validated, it can now be used to estimate medical risk and help with decisions about patient discharge or admission," says Dr. Stiell.

"This should help decrease unnecessary admissions as well as unsafe discharges of patients with COPD who should be admitted."

The Ottawa COPD Risk Scale can be used by respirologists, general internists and family doctors who care for patients with COPD, in addition to emergency physicians.

Dr. Stiell is world-renowned for creating decision rules that improve patient care, including the Ottawa Ankle Rules and the Canadian C-Spine Rule, now available on a mobile app.

"Clinical validation of a risk scale for serious outcomes among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease managed in the emergency department" is published.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

COPD Patients With Moderately Low Blood Oxygen Levels Do Not Benefit From Oxygen Therapy

COPD patients with moderately low blood oxygen levels do not receive the same benefits from long-term oxygen therapy as those with severely low blood O2 levels.

World COPD Day - 'Never Too Early, Never Too Late'

World COPD Day is observed annually on every third Wednesday of November by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) to raise awareness about the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and improve COPD care throughout ...

Self-management Program Benefits COPD Patients

Self-management program for patients with COPD boosts quality of life, cuts rehospitalization, found study.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

More News on:

Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive