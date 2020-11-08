New Tool for Determining Heart Attack Developed

‘Malnutrition is a potentially modifiable risk factor for coronary syndrome patients, as clinicians could start nutritional interventions during hospitalization and continue after discharge by coordinating with rehabilitation centers and programs.’

Patients with incomplete data for admissions or follow-up and patients diagnosed with leukemia or lymphoma were excluded. The final study cohort included 5,062 patients who were 74.5% men, all white race and had a median age of 66.2 years. Among the enrolled patients 10.6% had unstable angina, 49% had NSTEMI and 40.4% had STEMI.Patients were classified as underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese, according to body mass index. All patients were screened for malnutrition using three calculators:The Controlling Nutritional Status score (CONUT)The Nutritional Risk Index (NRI)The Prognostic Nutritional Index score (PNI)Malnutrition ranged from 8.9% with the PNI, 49.8% with the CONUT and 59.5% with the NRI score, while 38.5% (CONUT) and 20% (NRI) had mild malnutrition, which PNI does not calculate. Moderate to severe malnutrition was calculated in 11.2% (CONUT), 39.5% (NRI) and 8.9% (PNI) of patients. Using any degree of malnutrition, 8.9% were classified as malnourished by all three scores and 28.2% were not malnourished by any score.Patients with malnutrition, as measured by any of the three scores were older, more likely to be women, and more likely to have atrial fibrillation, anemia and reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. The highest prevalence of malnutrition was found in patients with a body mass index considered underweight or normal weight. However, a significant proportion of patients considered overweight or obese were malnourished.Over 3.6 years of follow-up, 16.4% of patients died and 20.7% had MACE, which includes cardiovascular mortality, another heart attack or stroke. The researchers found worsening malnutrition status was associated with increased risk of poor outcomes regardless of the malnutrition score used. While the CONUT and PNI outperformed the NRI at predicting mortality and MACE, the CONUT had higher success than the PNI for both outcomes.Raposeiras said.In an accompanying editorial, Andrew M. Freeman, MD, of National Jewish Health in Denver, said,Study limitations include the single-center retrospective nature, as well as the lack of comparison of the prognostic value of nutritional screening tools with more complex comprehensive nutritional assessments such as questionnaires or food diaries.The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.Source: Eurekalert