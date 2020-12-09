by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Tool Assesses COVID-19 Viral Mutations Effectively
A powerful, new tool has been developed that harnesses the genomic and protein information about the COVID-19 virus and its mutations. The software tool dubbed COVIS-3D could aid in new drug and vaccine development against COVID-19 infection.

The COVID-19 virus is mutating continuously with new protein structures, and developing treatments as the virus mutates is a huge challenge. Scientists are struggling to develop effective vaccines or drugs.

Research from the University of Melbourne, lead by Associate Professor David Ascher and his team at the Bio21 Molecular Science and Biotechnology Institute and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, has developed the software tool and library. The findings are published in Nature Genetics.


COVID-3D contains all vital information about the protein structures of the COVID-19 viral genome, including every genetic mutation and its resultant mutant protein structure.

"Although the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a relatively new pathogen, its ability to readily accumulate mutations across its genes was evident from the start of this pandemic," Associate Professor Ascher said.

When a virus mutates, its protein structure changes, which can affect the ability of existing drugs and vaccines to bind to the virus and create a specific immune response against it. It is therefore important to predict the 3D shape of a protein, to not compromise on the drug's ability to bind.

To develop the software tool COVID-3D, researchers analyzed the genome sequencing data of over 120,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples from infected people globally and Australia to identify mutations within each of the virus' proteins.

The effect of mutations on protein structure was assessed using computer simulations. This data was used to calculate the biological effects of every possible mutation within the genome.

Mutations are changes in the organism's genetic material. They are natural errors that occur during the cell replication process. Mutations increase the survival, infectivity, and virulence of the virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 mutations are not as notorious as other viruses such as influenza, with about two new changes in its genome every month.

COVID-3D can be a powerful resource that will help understand the biology behind the SARS-Cov-2 infection and its mutations. This can aid in the development of more effective vaccine and drugs.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Impact of Organ Donation During COVID-19
Organ donation and transplantation have considered safe during the pandemic. An increase in deceased donor transplants and a decrease in live donor transplants are seen.
READ MORE
Time of the Day Impacts the Effectiveness of COVID-19 Treatment
The time of the day when anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen are given to COVID-19 patients plays a crucial role in how the body responds to the drug.
READ MORE
Getting a Flu Shot is Vital During COVID-19 Pandemic to Protect Your Health
Asthma patients are the most vulnerable population to the effects of the flu, and COVID-19 could exacerbate its impact. Hence, it is more crucial than ever for asthma patients to get a flu shot to keep them healthy.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

McArdle DiseaseCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake