medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Therapy to Prevent Triple Negative Breast Cancer from Spreading

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 18, 2019 at 7:59 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Combination drug therapy targeting an essential protein called p53 could decrease the spread of triple negative breast cancer to other locations of the body by 50 percent, according to the team of researchers from the University of Missouri.
New Therapy to Prevent Triple Negative Breast Cancer from Spreading
New Therapy to Prevent Triple Negative Breast Cancer from Spreading

Protein p53 suppresses and kills cancer in people. But, a defective, mutant form of p53 helps cancer cells grow and multiply.

"Most people who succumb to breast cancer, and those in particular with triple-negative breast cancer, do so following metastasis, or spread of the cancer to other organs in the body," said Salman Hyder, the Zalk Endowed Professor in Tumor Angiogenesis and professor of biomedical sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine and the Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center. "Triple negative breast cancer lacks ways to treat the cancer with chemotherapy. Therefore, people are administered toxic, non-specific drugs. We wanted to see if this combination therapy could provide a new, non-toxic targeted approach for treatment."

The study built on previous research by Hyder's lab and used mice that had human metastatic cancer, which had spread into the lungs. Researchers wanted to see if two previously discovered drugs -- APR-246 that restores the p53 protein's ability to kill cancer cells and 2aG4 that targets the blood vessels in order to kill cancer cells -- had an effect on metastatic triple negative breast cancer. Hyder says the results are promising.

"The number of metastatic colonies was reduced when both compounds were given separately, and a little more with the combination of the two," Hyder said. "More importantly, the incidents of breast cancer, that is the number of mice that got cancer, was reduced by 50 percent when both were combined."

Both APR-246 and 2aG4 are currently in human clinical trials. Researchers hope these findings will help enhance personalized treatment for breast cancer by reducing existing cancer cells and preventing the spread of the cancer to other parts of the body.

This research highlights the power of translational precision medicine and the promise of the proposed initiative at MU. The initiative will bring together industry partners, multiple schools and colleges on campus, and the federal and state government to enable precision and personalized medicine.

Scientific advancements made at MU will be effectively translated into new drugs, devices and treatments that deliver customized patient care based on an individual's genes, environment and lifestyle, ultimately improving health and well-being of people.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Reiki and Pranic Healing Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Rambutan

Safe & Effective Method to Help HIV Infected Couples Conceive

"Reverse Engineered" Brain Cancer Cells Useful for Identifying New Drug Targets
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive