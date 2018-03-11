medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Therapy Offers Hope for Patients Suffering from a Rare Form of Blindness

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 3, 2018 at 5:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), a new form of therapy halt or even reverse a form of progressive vision loss in individuals living with spinocerebellar ataxia type 7 (SCA7).
New Therapy Offers Hope for Patients Suffering from a Rare Form of Blindness
New Therapy Offers Hope for Patients Suffering from a Rare Form of Blindness

This hyper-targeted approach offers hope to individuals living with spinocerebellar ataxia type 7 (SCA7) and validates a new form of therapy with the potential to treat neurogenetic diseases effectively and with far fewer side effects than other medications. Details of this therapy appear in the latest issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Senior author Al La Spada, MD, PhD, and colleagues treated mice with SCA7, an inherited neurodegenerative disease. Humans or mice with SCA7 have repetitions of the CAG triplet in the Ataxin-7 gene. These repetitions result in the production of Ataxin-7 protein with an expanded glutamine tract; the proteins then misfold and build up in retinal neurons, leading to their demise. La Spada's team evaluated a form of therapy known as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) for this condition. ASOs are synthetic, single-stranded pieces of DNA that bind to specific RNA molecules--in this case the RNA formed by the excess CAG repeat in the Ataxin-7 gene. The cell can then find and destroy the bound RNA molecule before it encodes the malformed protein that leads to visual loss.

Spinraza, a therapy now in use for patients with infantile-onset spinal muscular atrophy, uses a similar technique, and has been found to be effective in preventing motor neuron loss and improving symptoms in that condition.

The research team synthesized ASOs that matched with RNA produced by mouse Ataxin-7. Then, they injected the ASOs into the vitreous humor of one eye of SCA7 mice and a saline solution into the other eye. Eyes treated with the ASOs showed improved visual function compared to controls at both 4 and 6 weeks after treatment.

In assessing the therapeutic implications of this work, Dr. La Spada noted, "SCA7 is a rare disease, but is caused by accumulation of a misfolded protein, just like in Parkinson's disease or Alzheimer's disease. By developing ASOs to treat the retinal degeneration in SCA7, we are not only creating a powerful new therapy to treat this rare disease, but also will have an opportunity to evaluate this therapeutic strategy in a system (the eye) that is easily accessible and where the treatment response can be monitored with well-defined, objective read-outs." The team also performed ophthalmologic evaluations on two human SCA7 patients and monitored the progression of retinal degeneration to better understand how the disease develops.

SCA7 is an autosomal dominant neurodegenerative disorder affecting about one in 500,000 individuals. It is one of nine recognized polyglutamine diseases caused by excess repetitions of the CAG nucleotide; others include Huntington's disease as well as six other forms of spinocerebellar ataxia. Individuals with SCA7 develop progressive neurologic and visual symptoms that appear anywhere from childhood to middle age. No treatments currently slow or stop the course of the disease.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Spinocerebellar Ataxia

Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) is a progressive, neurodegenerative, genetic disease, which has no cure and treated only symptomatically.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Test Your Knowledge on Color Blindness

Is a person born color blind or is it a condition that affects old people? Can a color blind person see any colors at all? Test your knowledge of color blindness with this quiz. ...

Brain Depression - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Best Disease

People with Best disease may be completely normal or may suffer from blindness in due course.

Trachoma

Trachoma is a bacterial eye infection. It is the main cause of irreversible blindness due to infection that can however be prevented.

Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Blindness Facts Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Best Disease Usher Syndrome Trachoma Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Top 10 Diet Mistakes to Avoid this Diwali

Let not the festival of lights, blight your eating habits, making you binge on fried and sweet ...

 Nordic Diet

Nordic Diet

The vegetarian friendly Nordic Diet is not just for weight loss but also for cardiovascular health. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive