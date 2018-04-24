medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

New Therapy can Lower Risk of Parkinson's Disease in IBD Patients

by Hannah Joy on  April 24, 2018 at 9:57 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are at greater risk of developing Parkinson disease than those without the disorder, reveals a new study.
New Therapy can Lower Risk of Parkinson's Disease in IBD Patients
New Therapy can Lower Risk of Parkinson's Disease in IBD Patients

Anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for inflammatory bowel disease was associated with reduced incidence of Parkinson in a new study that analyzed administrative claims data for more than 170 million patients.

Inflammation is a potential biological trigger shared by both inflammatory bowel and Parkinson diseases.

The role of reduced inflammation through anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for Parkinson disease is mostly unknown.

The authors of the study were Inga Peter, Ph.D., of the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and coauthors.

This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and they cannot control natural differences that could explain study findings.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is defined as a group of autoimmune diseases that are characterized by chronic intestinal inflammation or bowel obstruction resulting from host-microbial interactions or environmental factors.

The two major diseases of this inflammatory condition are ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson''s disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio Placenta

Abruptio placenta is a serious but rare complication of pregnancy where a separation of placenta ...

 Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...