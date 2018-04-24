New Therapy can Lower Risk of Parkinson's Disease in IBD Patients

Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are at greater risk of developing Parkinson disease than those without the disorder, reveals a new study.

Anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for inflammatory bowel disease was associated with reduced incidence of Parkinson in a new study that analyzed administrative claims data for more than 170 million patients.



‘Treating inflammatory bowel disease with anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy can help reduce the risk of developing Parkinson's disease.’ Inflammation is a potential biological trigger shared by both inflammatory bowel and Parkinson diseases.



The role of reduced inflammation through anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy for Parkinson disease is mostly unknown.



The authors of the study were Inga Peter, Ph.D., of the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and coauthors.



This was an observational study. Researchers were not intervening for purposes of the study and they cannot control natural differences that could explain study findings.



Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is defined as a group of autoimmune diseases that are characterized by chronic intestinal inflammation or bowel obstruction resulting from host-microbial interactions or environmental factors.



The two major diseases of this inflammatory condition are ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).







