New Therapeutic Targets in Pancreatic Cancer Developed

"The most commonly mutated tumor suppressor gene in cancer, p53, dramatically rewires RNA splicing, the fundamental cell mechanism by which RNA is processed before being translated into protein. The rewiring is done in a manner that leads to further activation of the KRAS oncogene, the major 'driver' gene in human pancreatic cancer," explains Leach.
The team analyzed every known mRNA splice variant encoded by the human genome - more than 200,000 possible sequences, in hundreds of pancreatic cancer patients. Their findings, "Altered RNA Splicing by Mutant p53 Activates Oncogenic RAS Signaling in Pancreatic Cancer" are newly published in Cancer Cell. "Our paper shows that a new class of drugs that alter RNA splicing have selective activity against p53-mutant pancreatic cancers," says Leach.
This study shows that there are still fundamental mechanisms to be discovered in cancer that can lead to new treatment strategies. Based on these findings, next steps will be to design clinical trials that will evaluate these new drugs in patients with pancreatic cancer.
Source: Eurekalert